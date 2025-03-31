New Cloud Computing And Business Intelligence Market Study Available From Dresner Advisory

Current Use and Future Plans Near All-Time Highs, Correlates to Success with Business Intelligence



NASHUA, N.H., March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dresner Advisory Services today published the 2025 Cloud Computing and Business Intelligence Market Study, part of its Wisdom of CrowdsÒ annual series of thematic research. Cloud business intelligence (BI) is comprised of the technologies, tools, and solutions that employ one or more cloud deployment models.

Cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) ranks sixth in importance out of 65 topics under study by Dresner Advisory, and near the all-time high level of user importance. Scalability, administration, reliability, and ease of use are the perceived most important advantages of cloud.

"We started tracking and analyzing dynamics within the cloud computing and BI market in 2012 when adoption was nascent, and now have 14 years of detailed data on the topic," said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory. "It's exciting to see the changes since the early days of cloud-based solutions and not surprising to see cloud now ranked as a top initiative. Traditional organizations have been adopting cloud services, even as many new enterprises have shifted to cloud-native or cloud-first, moving the topic from fringe to strategic, to ultimately, competitive."

In 2025, respondents within the research and development, finance, and operations functions place the highest importance on cloud BI. By industry, healthcare, consumer services, and technology indicate the highest importance.

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit .

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for data, analytics, AI, performance management, and related areas.

