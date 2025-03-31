Celebrate And Elevate Financial Literacy Month With Exciting Events And Resources From The Council For Economic Education

NEW YORK, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With uncertainty and questions about the changing national and global economy swirling, the Council for Economic Education (CEE) and its network of state affiliates are making available in April's National Financial Literacy Month a variety of engaging events and resources for teachers, students and the general public.

For K-12 teachers: Kickoff Event - Personal Finance Bootcamp. On April 5, CEE will host a free, virtual Personal Finance Bootcamp for teachers from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET. This expert-led training session will cover key personal finance topics such as earning income, saving and budgeting. Teachers will receive valuable resources, strategies, and lessons to enhance their classroom instruction.

For K-12 students: Advocacy Toolkits. CEE is committed to empowering students to advocate for personal finance education in their schools. Advocacy toolkits are available to help students make their voices heard and ensure that personal finance becomes a required part of their curriculum.

For everyone: Weekly Book and Podcast Recommendations. CEE's Invest in Girls program will share weekly book and podcast recommendations on Instagram, featuring picks from both students and professionals. These recommendations aim to expand personal finance knowledge beyond the classroom.

For the future: 2025 Diamond Gala. CEE will hold its annual gala April 29 in New York. Proceeds will be used to equip K-12 students with the tools and knowledge of economics and personal finance so that they can make better decisions for themselves, their families and their communities. The evening honors leaders who promote economic and financial education to create a better-informed society as well as outstanding New York educators who use results-driven approaches to teaching economic and personal finance education in their classrooms.

CEE's Financial Literacy Month activities are generously sponsored by Intuit for Education.

Join Us in Celebrating Financial Literacy Month. CEE invites everyone to join in the celebration of Financial Literacy Month. Whether you're a teacher, student, or simply looking to become financially savvy, there are numerous ways to get involved and make the most of this dedicated month.

For more information and to register for events, visit councilforeconed/financial-literacy-month .

About the Council for Economic Education The Council for Economic Education (CEE's) mission is to equip K–12 students with the tools and knowledge of personal finance and economics so that they can make better decisions for themselves, their families and their communities, and learn to successfully navigate in our ever-changing economy. We carry out our mission in three ways. We advocate to require financial and economic education in every state. We provide training, tools and resources – online and live through over 180 affiliates nationwide – to more than 40,000 teachers annually who in turn bring the highest quality economics and personal finance instruction to over 4 million students. We deepen knowledge and introduce high school students to critical career capabilities through our national competitions and Invest in Girls program. Learn more at CouncilForEconEd and on LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

Media Contact:

Felicia Lipson

Council for Economic Education

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 212-826-3600

SOURCE Council for Economic Education

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED