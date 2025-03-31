Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Inozyme Pharma To Participate In The 24Th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference


2025-03-31 08:46:52
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: INZY) (“the Company” or“Inozyme”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapeutics for rare diseases that affect bone health and blood vessel function, today announced that Doug Treco, Ph.D., CEO and Chairman of Inozyme, will participate in a fireside chat at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, April 7, 2025, from 2:15-2:55pm ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of Inozyme's website under events , where a replay of the event will also be available for a limited time.

About Inozyme Pharma
Inozyme Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative therapeutics that target the PPi-Adenosine Pathway, a key regulator of bone health and blood vessel function. Disruptions in this pathway underlie a range of severe diseases, including ENPP1 Deficiency. Our lead investigational therapy, INZ-701, is an ENPP1 Fc fusion protein enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) designed to restore PPi and adenosine levels. INZ-701 is currently in late-stage clinical development in ENPP1 Deficiency, with the potential to expand into additional indications where deficiencies in the PPi-Adenosine Pathway contribute to disease pathology. Through our pioneering work, we aim to transform treatment options for patients affected by these devastating conditions.

For more information, please visit and follow us on LinkedIn , X , and Facebook .

Contacts
Investors:
Inozyme Pharma
Stefan Riley, Director of IR and Corporate Communications
(617) 461-2442
...
Media:
Biongage Communications
Todd Cooper
(617) 840-1637
...


