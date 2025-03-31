President Of Nigeria To Attend The 75Th FIABCI World Real Estate Congress

His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu, GCFR, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

LAGOS, NIGERIA, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- FIABCI is honored to announce that His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu, GCFR, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, has graciously confirmed his attendance at the 75th FIABCI World Real Estate Congress.Under the theme "Global Real Estate Renaissance," this milestone event marks the first-ever FIABCI World Congress on the African continent.The Congress will feature a dynamic professional program with approximately 20 sessions and over 50 distinguished speakers, including:- H.E. Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON – Immediate Past Vice President of Nigeria- H.E. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu – Governor of Lagos State- Arc. Ahmed Dangiwa – Minister of Housing & Urban Development of NigeriaThese distinguished leaders will be joined by high-profile local and international political figures, as well as key institutional representatives from UN-Habitat, the World Bank, and other global organizations. Program Summary: [Click here ]How to RegisterEarly Bird Registration closes today, March 31, 2025.FIABCI Members: Individual registrations (with or without an accompanying person) can be completed via the FIABCI App (Main Menu > World Real Estate Congress). Group reservations should be arranged through respective FIABCI chapters.Non-Members: Registration is open to all. Secure your spot by contacting ... or ....E-Visa Processing IncludedEligible participants will have their E-visa processing fee covered in the registration package.Beyond the Conference – What to ExpectExclusive Study & Social Tours: Experience Nigeria's dynamic and emerging property landscape through guided tours of iconic and award-winning real estate projects.Key FIABCI Events also include FIABCI Board of Directors meetings, General Assembly, and the official Presidential Inauguration.FIABCI World Prix d'Excellence Awards – A Night of ExcellenceOne of the most anticipated moments of the Congress, the FIABCI World Prix d'Excellence Awards Gala Dinner, will honor outstanding real estate projects that exemplify innovation, sustainability, and excellence.What makes this award special?- Recognized globally as "the world's finest property achievement"- Evaluated by an expert international panel with oversight from professionals across five continents- Winners gain the exclusive right to use the prestigious award logo, a symbol of real estate excellenceLogistics Assistance & Hotel AccommodationVisa, Transportation and Security SupportThe Host Chapter has prepared a comprehensive presentation to assist attendees with visa processing, transportation, and security measures. [Learn more here ]Exclusive Accommodation DealsEvent participants have access to preferred rates at the main venue. [Book your stay here ]Stay tuned as we prepare to make history together in Lagos, Nigeria.

