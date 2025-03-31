EPI Unveils Next Evolution In Exit Planning Thought Leadership - 'Mastering The Market: Connecting People'

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Exit Planning Institutehas proudly announced the Spring 2025 release of Mastering the Market: Connecting People, the latest installment in its distinguished thought leadership series designed to empower Certified Exit Planning Advisors (CEPA), exit planning professionals and business advisors with cutting-edge insights into the exit planning landscape.Following the success of Mastering the Market: Excellence in Exit Planning, this new edition dives into the power of human connection as a critical component in exit planning and beyond. This collection-featuring contributions from leading experts, including EPI President Scott Snider-explores the role relationships, belonging, and culture play in building value in businesses and life.Packed with nine insightful articles, Mastering the Market: Connecting People spotlights industry leaders such as Kelly Knight, President of EOS Worldwide, and Tracy Johnson, CEO of InitiativeOne. Knight shares invaluable insights into leadership and connection while Johnson provides expert cultural perspectives. Johnson's InitiativeOne training has been pivotal in shaping EPI's culture, equipping employees with the tools to foster strong leadership skills and high-performance teamwork."We chose 'Connecting People' as it represents the second core characteristic of what makes a best-in-class CEPA," said Samantha Fisher, Marketing Manager at Exit Planning Institute. "Our first edition, we explored what excellence looks like for a CEPA and emphasized the importance of understanding the Value Acceleration MethodologyTM terminology in depth. To truly discuss how to master the exit planning market, we must first begin by defining what a master or best-in-class CEPA looks like."Each article blends research with real-world insights and compelling personal stories. Advisors from all backgrounds can expect to gain actionable advice and strategies about the human desire for belonging, the role of vulnerability in connecting, building engaged cultures and more similar concepts.Mastering the Market 2: Connecting People is a must-read for CEPAs and exit planning professionals wanting to learn more about the importance of creating deep relationships, networking, refining their expertise and delivering unparalleled value to clients.For more information on Mastering the Market 2: Connecting People, visit MasteringtheMarket .About Exit Planning InstituteExit Planning Institute (EPI) was formed in 2005 to serve professional business advisors' educational and resource needs. Its Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA) credential program is the most widely endorsed professional exit planning program in the world, providing advisors with the content, tools, and training needed to engage business owners and become their most valued advisors. For more information, visit exit-planning-institute or follow us on LinkedIn .

