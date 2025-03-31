Mbappe Is Going To Be A Real Madrid Legend Like Cristiano Ronaldo: Ancelotti

MENAFN - IANS) Madrid, March 31 (IANS) After Kylian Mbappe's heroics led Real Madrid to a vital 3-2 win over Leganes on Sunday (IST), head coach Carlo Ancelotti claims the French forward has the potential to become a legend like the club's top scorer, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mbappe's brace against Leganes brought his goal tally to 33 for Real Madrid in all competitions this season, matching Cristiano Ronaldo's record from his first season in Spanish football back in 2009/10. The only player to have had a more prolific debut season for the club is Ivan Zamorano, who netted 37 goals in the 1992/93 campaign.

It is also important to notice that when Ronaldo made his debut, the European football calendar was not as hectic as it has gotten in recent times. The Portuguese maestro reached the 33 goals tally, alongside providing 10 assists, in just 35 games whereas Mbappe has already taken the field on 44 occasions since joining Los Blancos with the final phase of the season yet to come.

"It's difficult to compare players from different stages. I hope he can achieve what Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved at Real Madrid. He has the ability to do it, and that means he's going to be a Real Madrid legend like Cristiano Ronaldo,” said Ancelotti in a press conference.

Madrid will now set their sights on the midweek clash against Real Sociedad in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final. After having secured a slender 1-0 win at the Reale Arena courtesy of a sole goal by youngster Endrick, Ancelotti has the chance to make history in the tournament by becoming the first coach to lift Spain's top domestic cup trophy for the third time, a fact which motivates him.

“That motivates me, but being close to a final motivates me, the players, and the club. It's an achievement to play in a final of any competition. We're very close, and we're even more motivated by the support of our fans and a small advantage from the first leg,” he added.