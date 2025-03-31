GELITA Is Championing BE ACTIVE! In Nutrition And Delivery Formats With Novel Bioactive Collagen Peptides And Gelatins

MENAFN - PR Newswire) GELITA understands that consumers seek supplement and functional food solutions to support their active lifestyles and nutritional needs and help them look and feel their best. Under the inspiring motto, the company offers a comprehensive Bioactive Collagen Peptide (BCP®) and gelatin portfolio, reassuringly designed with consumers in mind.

GELITA's gelatin is not just a product; it is a portfolio of tailored solutions designed to meet the diverse needs of the supplement market. Whether the goal is to deliver sensitive nutrients to the correct part of the body and release them at the optimal time or to develop a protein-enriched, sugar-reduced gummy, GELITA's gelatin serves as the versatile ingredient needed.

Please join us for an educational session at the ConnectED Theater on Tuesday, April 8, 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. "Innovating the Drink Aisle: Crafting Functional Beverages that Drive Health Trends" - This session is designed to inform the audience with the latest industry insights.

Attendees are invited to visit booth #526 at SupplySide Connect in Anaheim, CA, to discover how GELITA is championing "BE ACTIVE!" in nutrition.

For more information about GELITA and its products, please visit our landing page at .

About GELITA:

GELITA is an innovation leader for gelatin and collagen proteins. Coordinated from the headquarters in Eberbach, Germany, GELITA provides customers worldwide with products of the highest standard, comprehensive technical expertise, and sophisticated solutions. With 150 years of experience in the field of collagen, proteins are the basis of GELITA's. Innovation and solution diversification for food, pharmaceutical, health & nutrition, and technical applications are integral to GELITA's portfolio.

GELITA supplies collagen peptides with tailor-made gelatins, and non-partly water-soluble collagens within the range of collagen proteins. This range of products, and its experience in developing solutions for different applications, makes GELITA a great solution for its customers. In today's landscape of the highest consumer demands, manufacturers of food products must rely on natural, healthy, non-allergenic ingredients for their development. Collagen proteins from GELITA fulfill all these requirements. Collagen proteins also possess a set of unique technical and physiological properties-natural stabilizers and emulsifiers for a variety of products. GELITA's solutions are built on a foundation of research in developing solutions for physical mobility and beauty from withing.

