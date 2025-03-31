Georgia Power Implements New Strategies To Help Drive Business Customer Satisfaction

Company ranked #1 by J.D Power for Business Customer Satisfaction in segment for 2024

ATLANTA, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Power, the state's leading electric utility serving 2.8 million customers, continues to focus on improving and enhancing the customer experience throughout its business. The company works every day with hundreds of thousands of businesses of all sizes and different industries across the state to help them manage their energy use, save money and implement solutions to unique challenges for their business.

In recognition of its high customer satisfaction, Georgia Power was recently ranked number one for business customer satisfaction among Large Utilities in the South by J.D. Power in its 2024 Electric Utility Business Customer Satisfaction Study. Overall satisfaction is examined across six factors (listed in order of importance): power quality and reliability; price; billing and payment; corporate citizenship; customer contact; and communications.

Over the past two years, Georgia Power's efforts to improve business customer satisfaction have included a variety of new tactics and enhanced processes, such as:



Increased communication with business customers. Georgia Power publishes monthly emails for businesses with strategies to reduce their bills. Emails are tailored to specific business segments to ensure relevant programs and solutions are highlighted including energy efficiency, electric transportation and solar energy, as well as tools to help businesses understand their energy usage.

Improved web experience for business customers. Using insights gathered from customer research, analysis of website traffic, and reviews of business processes, Georgia Power has modified its website for business customers (GeorgiaPower/Business ) to enhance user experience and guide customer-first content decisions to create alignment and close gaps. Enhanced quality assurance processes with personalized service. Georgia Power appreciates the unique needs of business customers and provides large customers with key account managers who take the time to understand each business customers' operations and are dedicated to ensuring businesses receive excellent customer service and solutions.

"We know that businesses that are growing or expanding in Georgia are not only looking for reliable and affordable energy, but they also expect and deserve world-class customer service," said Chimaobi Chijoke, vice president of Customer Services for Georgia Power. "Our customers are at the center of everything we do, and we are incredibly proud of the most recent J.D. Power results. I applaud the thousands of Georgia Power employees dedicated to delivering outstanding customer service and creating innovative, data-driven solutions that meet our business customers' needs."

Georgia Power makes it easy for business customers to access a variety of tools and resources at GeorgiaPower/Business , including energy efficiency resources, commercial rebate information, tools, and savings specific to their industries. Business customers can use the Business Energy Advisor tool to find the best electric pricing and service options for their needs, get industry-specific energy efficiency tips, and access a library of resources organized by business sectors and efficiency measures.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO ), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.8 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook/GeorgiaPower ), X (X/GeorgiaPower ) and Instagram (Instagram/ga_power ).

SOURCE Georgia Power

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED