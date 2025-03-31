H55 RECOGNIZED AMONG FAST COMPANY's MOST INNOVATIVE COMPANIES OF 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Fast Company's annual list highlights businesses that are reshaping industries and culture through innovation. This year, over 600 organizations across 58 sectors were recognized for setting new standards and achieving remarkable milestones.

H55's mission is to revolutionize air travel by providing certified electric propulsion and battery management systems tailored to a diverse range of aircraft, thereby realizing sustainable aviation. The company's flagship electric propulsion system integrates electric propulsion and battery storage, offering quiet operation, low operational costs, and zero-emissions.

In 2024, H55 achieved significant milestones, including the acceptance of its battery pack Compliance Checklist by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), marking a critical step toward certification. Additionally, the company introduced the B23 Energic, a fully electric two-seater developed in partnership with Czech airplane manufacturer BRM Aero. The aircraft can remain aloft for over an hour on a single charge, with recharging costs averaging just $7.

As part of its ongoing efforts to demonstrate the viability of electric aviation, H55 is embarking on the "Across America" tour . Commencing at SUN 'n FUN in Lakeland, Florida, this five-month journey will showcase the B23 Energic across major aviation hubs and events throughout the United States, including stops in Florida, Arizona, California, Nevada, Colorado, Wisconsin (EAA AirVenture) and New York. The tour invites flight schools, government agencies, investors, and aviation professionals to experience the future of electric flight firsthand.

Reflecting on this recognition, André Borschberg, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of H55, stated: "Being recognized by Fast Company as one of the world's most innovative companies is a meaningful validation of our vision. It reinforces the pioneering work that began with Solar Impulse and continues today with H55. As we embark on the 'Across America' tour, we are not just showcasing technology-we are proving what is possible. Pilots, industry leaders, and regulators will be able to experience firsthand the efficiency, reliability, and sustainability of electric flight. With this mission, we're demonstrating that electric aviation is no longer a distant dream-it is a certified, commercially viable solution ready to be adopted by operators and transform the way we fly."

Commenting on H55's technical progress and path to market readiness, Martin Larose, CEO of H55, "The company is advancing steadily toward certification. Our technology has been thoroughly de- risked, and we're making strong progress on key milestones, with battery certification requirements expected to be completed by mid-2025, followed by full electric propulsion system approvals in Europe, the United States, and Canada. We remain committed to advancing electric aviation with precision and purpose, staying true to the values that guide our innovation."

As global momentum builds around clean aviation, H55's recognition by Fast Company reinforces its leadership at the intersection of innovation and sustainability. With a clear certification path and a bold roadmap ahead, the company is helping shape an era where electric flight becomes the new norm.

The full list of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies honorees is available at fastcompany. com and on newsstands beginning March 25. Fast Company will host the Most Innovative Companies Summit and Gala for honorees on June 5, featuring a day of inspiring content followed by a creative black-tie gala.

About H55

H55 is a Swiss-based company founded by the former Solar Impulse management team: André Borschberg, Sebastien Demont, and Gregory Blatt. Dedicated to revolutionizing the aviation industry, H55 provides certified electric propulsion and battery management systems tailored to a diverse range of aircraft, aiming to achieve sustainable air travel. Through its pioneering legacy and commitment to certified solutions, H55's team of visionary engineers and aerospace experts are at the forefront of driving the aviation industry toward a more environmentally responsible future, setting new standards and pushing the boundaries of electric aviation.

Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany .

