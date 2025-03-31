Synergy CHC Reports Its Eighth Consecutive Quarter Of Profitability And Its Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Financial Results
Adjusted EBITDA
The Company believes that the provision of this supplemental non-GAAP measure allows investors to evaluate the operational and financial performance of the Company's core business using similar evaluation measures to those used by management. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA to measure its performance and prepare its budgets. Since Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial performance measure, the Company's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies; and should not be considered in isolation, as a substitute for, or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.
The following table reconciles net income to Adjusted EBITDA (in millions of US dollars):
|12 Months ended December 31
|3 Months ended December 31
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Net income for the period
|0.10
|2.59
|2.12
|6.34
|Adjusted for:
|Interest expense, net
|1.54
|1.63
|4.10
|4.23
|Amortization of intangible assets
|0.03
|0.03
|0.13
|0.03
|Taxes expense (benefit)
|0.01
|0.20
|0.10
|0.23
|One Time Expenses
|0.99
|0.00
|0.74
|0.00
|Obsolete Inventory
|0.13
|0.00
|0.13
|0.00
|Foreign Currency
|0.00
|-0.11
|0.03
|-0.10
|Gain on settlement of payables
|0.00
|-4.60
|0.00
|-4.60
|Adjusted EBITDA
|2.79
|-0.26
|7.35
|6.13
Conference Call
In conjunction with this announcement, Synergy will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET / 6:00 a.m. PT on March 31, 2025 with the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Jack Ross, and the Company's Chief Financial Officer, Jaime Fickett. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Synergy's website. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (registration link ) and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time on the Company's website.
About Synergy CHC Corp.
Synergy CHC Corp. is a provider of consumer health care and lifestyle products. Synergy's current brand portfolio consists of two marquee brands, FOCUSfactor, a clinically-tested brain health supplement that has been shown to improve memory, concentration and focus, and Flat Tummy, a lifestyle and wellness brand that provides a suite of nutritional products to help women achieve their weight management goals.
Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements represent Synergy's expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this press release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which are set forth in Synergy's registration statement on Form S-1, as amended, many of which are outside of Synergy's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.
Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Synergy does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Synergy to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Synergy's filings with the SEC. The risk factors and other factors noted in Synergy's filings could cause its actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.
Investor Relations
Gateway Group
Cody Slach and Alex Thompson
949.574.3860
...
| Synergy CHC Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
| December 31,
2024
| December 31,
2023
|Assets
|Current Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|687,920
|$
|632,534
|Restricted cash
|100,000
|100,000
|Accounts receivable, net
|5,321,037
|2,106,094
|Other receivables
|1,999,637
|-
|Loan receivable (related party)
|4,375,059
|4,459,996
|Prepaid expenses (including related party amount of $312,966 and $501,321, respectively)
|1,859,563
|797,985
|Inventory, net
|1,716,552
|3,726,240
|Total Current Assets
|16,059,768
|11,822,849
|Intangible assets, net
|283,333
|416,667
|Total Assets
|$
|16,343,101
|$
|12,239,516
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit
|Current Liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (including related party payable of $88,644 and $26,885, respectively)
|$
|5,191,868
|$
|11,727,490
|Income taxes payable
|242,977
|185,665
|Contract liabilities
|24,252
|14,202
|Short term loans payable, net of debt discount
|7,725,272
|2,094,525
|Current portion of long-term notes payable, net of debt discount and debt issuance cost, related party
|4,000,000
|-
|Total Current Liabilities
|17,184,369
|14,021,882
|Long-term Liabilities:
|Notes payable, net of debt discount, related parties
|8,333,053
|12,426,997
|Notes payable
|7,457,022
|13,096,610
|Total long-term liabilities
|15,790,075
|25,523,607
|Total Liabilities
|32,974,444
|39,545,489
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' Deficit:
|Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 8,721,818 and 7,553,818, shares issued, respectively; 8,541,745 and 7,373,745 outstanding, respectively
|87
|76
|Additional paid in capital
|27,643,660
|19,148,707
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(47,777
|)
|(102,467
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(44,099,813
|)
|(46,224,789
|)
|Less: Treasury stock (180,073 shares) at cost
|(127,500
|)
|(127,500
|)
|Total stockholders' deficit
|(16,631,343
|)
|(27,305,973
|)
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit
|$
|16,343,101
|$
|12,239,516
| Synergy CHC Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Other Comprehensive Income
| For the
year ended
| For the
year ended
| December 31,
2024
| December 31,
2023
|Revenue
|$
|34,834,243
|$
|42,777,633
|Cost of sales
|11,191,224
|10,697,323
|Gross Profit
|23,643,019
|32,080,310
|Operating expenses
|Selling and marketing
|12,991,431
|15,188,528
|General and administrative
|4,717,006
|6,051,703
|Depreciation and amortization
|133,334
|33,333
|Total operating expenses
|17,841,771
|21,273,564
|Income from operations
|5,801,248
|10,806,746
|Other (income) expenses
|Other income
|(510,534
|)
|-
|Interest income
|(1,523
|)
|(1,616
|)
|Interest expense
|4,105,198
|4,236,149
|Remeasurement gain on translation of foreign subsidiary
|(18,954
|)
|(1,517
|)
|Total other expenses
|3,574,187
|4,233,016
|Net income before income taxes
|2,227,061
|6,573,730
|Income tax expense
|102,085
|234,980
|Net income after tax
|$
|2,124,976
|$
|6,338,750
|Net income per share – basic
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.86
|Net income per share - diluted
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.86
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|Basic
|7,588,095
|7,373,745
|Diluted
|7,630,501
|7,373,745
|Comprehensive income:
|Net income
|$
|2,124,976
|$
|6,338,750
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|54,690
|(124,856
|)
|Comprehensive income
|$
|2,179,666
|$
|6,213,894
| Synergy CHC Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
| For the
year ended
| For the
year ended
| December 31,
2024
| December 31,
2023
|Cash Flows from Operating Activities
|Net income
|$
|2,124,976
|$
|6,338,750
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Amortization of debt issuance cost
|56,796
|48,610
|Depreciation and amortization
|133,334
|33,333
|Gain on settlement of liabilities
|-
|(4,635,986
|)
|Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss
|54,321
|(105,192
|)
|Remeasurement gain on translation of foreign subsidiary
|(18,954
|)
|(1,517
|)
|Non cash implied interest
|4,799
|29,401
|Accrual of loan success fee and warrants converted to loan
|-
|83,250
|Write-off of inventory
|125,364
|251,021
|Stock issued for loan financing
|97,920
|-
|Income from employee retention credits
|(252,405
|)
|-
|Income from insurance on stolen goods
|(258,129
|)
|-
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(3,214,943
|)
|1,378,620
|Other receivables
|(1,489,103
|)
|-
|Loan receivable, related party
|84,937
|(51,245
|)
|Inventory
|1,884,324
|3,990,456
|Prepaid expenses
|(1,250,023
|)
|(288,789
|)
|Prepaid expense, related party
|(145,092
|)
|(369,427
|)
|Income taxes receivable
|-
|14,339
|Income taxes payable
|57,312
|185,665
|Contract liabilities
|10,050
|9,005
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|(2,870,633
|)
|(6,645,324
|)
|Accounts payable, related party
|61,759
|156,759
|Net cash used (used in) provided by operating activities
|(4,803,390
|)
|421,729
|Cash Flows from Investing Activities
|-
|-
|Cash Flows from Financing Activities
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock at IPO
|8,397,044
|-
|Advances from related party
|3,528,003
|1,170,000
|Repayments of advances to related party
|(3,200,000
|)
|(1,170,000
|)
|Repayment of notes payable, related party
|(84,500
|)
|(145,500
|)
|Proceeds from notes payable
|1,360,000
|360,000
|Repayment of notes payable
|(5,196,461
|)
|(2,305,282
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|4,804,086
|(2,090,782
|)
|Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|54,690
|(124,856
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|55,386
|(1,793,909
|)
|Cash, Cash Equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year
|732,534
|2,526,443
