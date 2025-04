Verrica Pharmaceuticals To Participate In The 24Th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WEST CHESTER, Pa., March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Verrica” or“the Company”) (Nasdaq: VRCA), a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions, today announced that Jayson Rieger, PhD, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer of Verrica Pharmaceuticals, will participate in a fireside chat at the 24Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference.

24 th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference, April 7-10, 2025

Event details:

Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Time: 1:30 pm ET

Location: Virtual

Participants may access a live webcast of the event by clicking the link here .

The webcast can also be accessed in the Investors/Presentations & Events section of the Verrica website at . A replay of the webcast will be posted shortly after the presentation and will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Verrica is a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions. Verrica's product YCANTH® (VP-102) (cantharidin), is the first and only commercially available treatment approved by the FDA to treat adult and pediatric patients two years of age and older with molluscum contagiosum, a highly contagious viral skin infection affecting approximately 6 million people in the United States, primarily children. YCANTH® (VP-102) is also in development to treat common warts, the largest remaining unmet need in medical dermatology. Verrica has also entered a worldwide license agreement with Lytix Biopharma AS to develop and commercialize VP-315 (formerly LTX-315 and VP-LTX-315) for non-melanoma skin cancers including basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma. For more information, visit .

