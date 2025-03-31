Prostar And Emlid Partner To Deliver Centimeter Accuracy For Critical Infrastructure Mapping Worldwide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProStar® Holdings Inc., (“ProStar” or“the Company”) (TSXV: MAPS, OTCQX: MAPPF, FSE: 5D00), the developer of the PointMan® Precision Mapping Solutions®, and Emlid Tech Kft., a European maker of high-precision GNSS equipment, have partnered to bring centimeter-level precision and cost-efficiency to the mapping of underground utilities and other critical infrastructure.

ProStar continues to forge strategic alliances with industry leaders across complementary sectors, including software service providers and equipment manufacturers. By integrating the world's best-in-class technologies into PointMan, ProStar is creating the world's most powerful, cost effective, and user-friendly precision mapping solution. These collaborations accelerate adoption and drive revenue by leveraging our partners' distribution networks and customer bases.

The strategic partnership is designed to offer ProStar's PointMan platform, powered by Point One RTK correction services with Emlid's lightweight and survey-grade GNSS receivers. By combining PointMan's cloud and mobile precision mapping solution with Emlid Reach receivers, Emlid's end-users anywhere in the world, can now realize an affordable centimeter-accurate mapping solution.

Emlid is revolutionizing surveying and mapping with its range of cost-efficient and lightweight utility mapping equipment. The Emlid Reach RX is a pocket-sized high precision RTK GNSS receiver providing ultra-fast setup with no configuration required. For precision mapping trenches in the most challenging conditions, the Reach RS3 can be used as a base or a rover and provides centimeter-level geo-positioning with tilt compensation. PointMan with Point One RTK corrections, provides a simple and easy to use mobile mapping solution that utilizes over 2,000 base stations communicating with the four major satellite constellations. The partnership between ProStar and Emlid provides the critical infrastructure industry a powerful, affordable, and user-friendly precision mapping solution.

“We're thrilled about this partnership,” said Dmitriy Ershov, Director of Business Development at Emlid.“PointMan mobile mapping software is well-recognized for its versatility and ease of use, and it is exciting to see PointMan continue to evolve, especially with the inclusion of Point One RTK. We are delivering survey-grade accuracy to professionals worldwide in a simple, all-in-one solution.”

Page Tucker, CEO & Founder of ProStar, added:“We are strategically aligning with several leading equipment manufacturers to establish a global distribution network. Emlid's GNSS receivers, combined with PointMan powered by Point One, create a comprehensive and affordable precision mapping solution with unmatched accuracy, coverage, and performance that empowers Emlid's customers worldwide.”

About Emlid

Emlid develops high-precision RTK GNSS receivers and software for the field and office. Built to provide centimeter-level positioning even in challenging conditions, Emlid Reach receivers are used for surveying, GIS, construction, drone mapping, and more. With offices in Lisbon, Portugal, and Budapest, Hungary, Emlid ships Reach receivers worldwide from its online store and official dealers. For more information, visit .

About ProStar

ProStar is a leading software company specializing in patented cloud and mobile mapping solutions for the critical infrastructure industry. Its flagship product, PointMan, streamlines the management of above- and below-ground assets like utilities and pipelines, improving workflows across their lifecycle.

Offered as a SaaS platform, PointMan integrates with top geospatial tech providers and equipment manufacturers. ProStar holds 16 issued patents in the U.S. and Canada, supporting its strong IP portfolio. For more information about ProStar, please visit

