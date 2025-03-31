Rapid7 Recognizes Top Global Partners With 2025 Partner Of The Year Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual channel awards program honors Rapid7 partners' excellence in cybersecurity product and services delivery, customer retention, and more

BOSTON, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leader in extended risk and threat detection, today announced the winners of its 2025 Partner of the Year Awards. Now in its 5th year, the annual awards program recognizes both private and public sector partners for exceptional collaboration as well as their positive influence on customers' security postures.

Rapid7 recently announced significant updates to its global PACT partner program, uniting and energizing partners with tailored engagement programs and specializations, an all-new Partner Training Academy, and a modernized and expanded partner portal. The new program was rolled out to Rapid7's full channel community, which includes resellers, distributors, systems integrators, and service providers, in a series of in person and virtual events that took place around the world.

“The global Rapid7 partner community is essential in furthering our mission to give customers command of their attack surface with the most adaptive, predictive, and responsive cybersecurity platform,” said Alex Page, vice president of global channel and emerging technology sales, Rapid7.“Through the annual Partner of the Year Awards, we acknowledge the various ways our partners excel in specialization, collaboration, and-most importantly-customer outcomes.”

This year, Rapid7 is recognizing 24 partners across 13 categories in four major geographic regions.

North America Region Winners:



North America Partner of the Year: SHI

Canada Partner of the Year: Softchoice

Public Sector Partner of the Year: CDW.G

Best Customer Retention Partner of the Year: GuidePoint Security

Cloud Security Partner of the Year: SHI

Detection & Response Partner of the Year: CDW

Exposure Management Partner of the Year: SHI

MSSP Partner of the Year: Novawatch

Distributor of the Year: Carahsoft Emerging Partner of the Year: The Redesign Group

Latin America Region Winners:

Latin America Partner of the Year: Netconn



EMEA Region Winners:



EMEA Partner of the Year: Softcat

Best Customer Retention Partner of the Year: TRINEXIA South Africa

Cloud Security Partner of the Year: Saepio

Detection & Response Partner of the Year: Integrity360

Exposure Management Partner of the Year: Longwall Security

MSSP Partner of the Year: MEO

Distributor of the Year: Infinigate Deutschland GmbH Emerging Partner of the Year: Telonic GmbH

APJ Region Winners:



APJ Partner of the Year: DGplex

Best Customer Retention Partner of the Year: CyberRisk

Detection & Response Partner of the Year: Telstra

Exposure Management Partner of the Year: Wysetek Systems Technologists

MSSP Partner of the Year: Cythera

Distributor of the Year: APTSecure Technologies Emerging Partner of the Year: ctrl:cyber



Partner of the Year Quotes:



North America Partner of the Year - Jared Crowley, senior director of partner software and security sales, SHI, said: "It is an honor for SHI to be recognized as the North America Partner of the Year, Cloud Partner of the Year, and VM Partner of the Year. These awards are a reflection of our team's dedication and expertise in delivering innovative solutions to our customers. We are excited to continue strengthening our partnership with Rapid7 to drive even greater success together in the future."

EMEA Partner of the Year - Will Day, cybersecurity alliances lead at Softcat, said:“I am delighted that the hard work and commitment of the teams has been recognized in this award. It is testament to the strength of partnership between Softcat and Rapid7, refined over the last 10-plus years, yet still fueled by a joint desire to win new customers and provide them with market-leading SecOps solutions. I'm looking forward to seeing what the next 12 months of growth in the partnership will bring.” APJ Partner of the Year - Jordan Del-Grande, CEO and founder, DGplex, said: "We at DGplex are incredibly honored to be recognized as the APJ Partner of the Year by Rapid7. This award is a testament to our team's dedication and expertise in delivering innovative cybersecurity solutions. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Rapid7 to drive excellence and provide unparalleled value to our clients across the region."



To learn more about Rapid7 partnerships and to explore partnership opportunities, visit .

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) is on a mission to create a safer digital world by making cybersecurity simpler and more accessible. We empower security professionals to manage a modern attack surface through our best-in-class technology, leading-edge research, and broad, strategic expertise. Rapid7's comprehensive security solutions help more than 11,000 global customers unite cloud risk management with threat detection and response to reduce attack surfaces and eliminate threats with speed and precision. For more information, visit our website , check out our blog , or follow us on LinkedIn or X .

Rapid7 Media Relations

Stacey Holleran

Sr. Manager, Global Communications

...

(857) 216-7804

Rapid7 Investor Contact

Elizabeth Chwalk

Vice President, Investor Relations

...

(617) 865-4277