Tenax Therapeutics To Participate In The 24Th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference
Details of presentation:
Format: Corporate Presentation
Participants: Chris Giordano, President & Chief Executive Officer, Stuart Rich, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Doug Randall, Chief Business Officer
Date and Time: April 7, 2025, at 3:45 p.m. ET
The live and archived webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the Company's investor relations webpage .
About Tenax Therapeutics
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. is a Phase 3, development-stage pharmaceutical company using clinical insights to develop novel cardiopulmonary therapies. The Company owns global rights to develop and commercialize levosimendan, which it is developing for the treatment of PH-HFpEF, the most prevalent form of pulmonary hypertension globally, for which no product has been approved to date. For more information, visit Tenax Therapeutics' common stock is listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbol“TENX”.
Contact:
Investor and Media:
Merrill Barrett
Argot Partners
