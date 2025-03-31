Voltus Registers First Resource Under NYISO’S Distributed Energy Resource Participation Model

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Voltus completes integration and submits DER Participation Model registrations in National Grid's territory

NEW YORK, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voltus, Inc. (Voltus), the leading distributed energy resource (DER) platform and virtual power plant (VPP) operator, announced today that it has completed an integration with National Grid and submitted registrations to the New York Independent System Operator (NYISO) for participation in the new Distributed Energy Resource Participation Model (DER Participation Model.) This new model aims to support NYISO's energy transition by better incentivizing customers to provide balancing resources to the electric grid.

The DER Participation Model significantly increases the value of a customer's distributed energy resources. If a megawatt enrolled in New York City's SCR Program instead enrolls in the DER Participation Model, which optimizes participation across the capacity, ancillary services, and energy markets, value can increase by nearly 50%.

“With the DER model, Voltus can unlock brand-new revenue streams for energy storage and flexible loads, while bringing more dollars per megawatt to customers who already participate in demand response programs,” explains Neil Lakin, Voltus CTO and Co-founder.“New York businesses are very sophisticated buyers of energy, but the DER model is complex and will offer something new for everyone. From regulatory advocacy to engineering R&D, we have invested thousands of hours into optimizing the DER model so that any New York business can take advantage of these new opportunities.”

The submitted registrations were for TeraWulf's Lake Mariner data center campus, which has been a Voltus customer since 2023.

“The Voltus team has an in-depth understanding of TeraWulf's business model, both from a financial and operational perspective, and possesses the technical expertise needed to seamlessly integrate with our miner management system,” said Nazar Khan, Chief Technology Officer of TeraWulf.“We have complete confidence in Voltus to guide us through new opportunities like the DER Participation Model, driving Lake Mariner's continued success within the NYISO.”

In the next few months, Voltus expects to complete integrations with additional Transmission Owners, including ConEdison, Orange & Rockland, NYPA, NYSEG and Rochester Gas & Electric. To discuss transitioning to the DER Participation Model, contact the Voltus team at ... .

