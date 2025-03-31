DIGITAL Launches 'Blueprint For Growth' Podcast A Series Of Interviews With BC's Housing Innovators

2024 Quill Podcast Award Multiple Winner

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DIGITAL , Canada's Global Innovation Cluster for digital technologies, has launched the Blueprint for Growth : Innovation in Housing podcast with six episodes containing interviews with innovators doing groundbreaking work in British Columbia's housing construction sector. The series explores how ideas to solve B.C.'s housing crisis are making it into the real world to accelerate housing production for British Columbians.Hosted by DIGITAL's Director of Housing Growth Innovation, Amy Vilis, the podcast features industry leaders that are driving technology-based solutions to accelerate housing production in B.C.:Episode 1 - Building the Future with Helen Goodland from Scius Advisory and Scott Kaplanis from Ground Break Ventures on the challenges facing the housing sector, the potential of public-private partnerships and how we can collectively foster innovation.Episode 2 - Rethinking Housing with Dr. Benjamin Coorey from Archistar on how artificial intelligence (AI) and generative design are simplifying planning and improving compliance to reshape housing development.Episode 3 - Tech-Driven Design with Yehia Madkour from Perkins & Will and Alkarim Devani from mddl on navigating regulations and improving collaboration within the design and engineering phases of housing development.Episode 4 - The Future of Housing with Mike Kennedy from Green Metrics Technology and Rabih Zahnan from Wesgroup on how prefabrication, modular construction and advanced tech are reshaping pre-construction and procurement.Episode 5 - Revolutionizing Construction with Chris Hill from B Collective Homes and Matt Farrell from Cloudpermit on the challenges and innovations in construction with AI, offsite construction and sustainability in building.Episode 6 - Canada Leading the Way with Aubrey Tucker from Tucker Technology Consulting and McElhanney Engineering and Tony Yang from the University of British Columbia on the evolution of construction practices and digital transformation, including through digital twins and BIM.Listeners can find the Blueprint for Growth podcast wherever podcasts are available, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts. The Blueprint for Growth podcast was produced for DIGITAL by Everything Podcasts .“The work that DIGITAL is doing is not only innovative, but also incredibly inspiring. As their podcast partner we are beyond proud to work alongside DIGITAL to produce this show”, says Jennifer Smith, Founder & CEO of Everything Podcasts.BackgroundIn November 2023, DIGITAL launched its Housing Growth Innovation Program with support from the Province of British Columbia through the Ministry of Housing and Municipal Affairs. The program brings together collaborative teams of industry leaders to accelerate technology-driven approaches that are driving real, tangible growth for British Columbia's housing production sector.About DIGITALDIGITAL is Canada's leader in accelerating the development and commercialization of Canadian-made digital technologies that address some of the most pressing needs across our economy and society. DIGITAL's model of collaborative innovation and co-investment advances the success of Canadian businesses through the development, adoption and commercialization of Canadian-made technologies while also growing a workforce that is skilled to fill the jobs of a growing digital economy.DIGITAL brings together businesses, academia, community and government agencies to solve some of industry and society's biggest challenges – better and faster than any single organization can do on its own. Through the powerful model that combines cross-sector collaboration, Canadian IP creation and results-based co-investment, we unlock the potential of Canadian industry to lead and succeed in the digital world.Ahead of the curve starts here. For more information, visit digitalsuperclusterDIGITAL Press Contact:Sydney Redpath...About Everything PodcastsLaunched in 2019, Everything Podcasts delivers innovative, creative, and award-winning audio production and global distribution. It features strategic planning infused by research, and partnerships designed to launch, grow, and accelerate the expansion of content across multiple platforms. Everything Podcasts is a world-class podcast production and media company dedicated to enabling businesses to harness the power of podcasting for communication, engagement, and growth. Everything Podcasts offers comprehensive podcasting solutions and strategies that empower brands to connect with their audience in a meaningful and memorable way. Led by Founder & CEO Jennifer Smith, and fueled by their team of passionate storytellers and award-winning media experts, Everything Podcasts brings innovation and expertise to a new media frontier.Everything Podcasts is also the recipient of numerous accolades including 2023's Quill Award for Best Podcast Agency, Most Creative Branded Podcast and Best B2B Branded Podcast. And the 2024 Quill Awards for Most Creative Branded Podcast, Best Business Podcast, Best News Podcast, Best Interview Podcast, and Best Medical Podcast. Plus, the bronze Circle of Excellence from the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) for Podcasts (Occasional) and the gold 2024 Prix d'Excellence from the Canadian Council Advancement of Education (CCAE) for Best Podcast.

Jennifer Smith

Everything Podcasts

+1 604-377-7944

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.