A New Era Of Unlocking Answers & Hope

For more than 40 years, Dr. David Jeremiah has explored countless biblical themes, but few have captured the curiosity and urgency of audiences quite like prophecy. "It is one of my favorite topics to study and preach," says Dr. Jeremiah. "When asked why study prophecy, my answer is for every prophecy about the birth of Christ, there are eight about His Second Coming, and there is a reward for studying prophecy." (More on that reward is answered on the new site!)

Prophecy Explained is a one-of-a-kind digital hub, carefully curated with sermon clips, television interviews, book excerpts, blog posts, articles, and answers to the most pressing prophecy questions. Designed to feel like a masterclass, the site brings Dr. Jeremiah's decades of insight into an easy-to-navigate format that allows visitors to explore, learn, and engage with these critical biblical teachings.

What's Inside?

Some of the compelling topics explored on the site include:



The Rapture – What will happen when Christ returns for Christians?

The Tribulation – What does the Bible reveal about this tumultuous period?

The Millennium – What will Christ's 1,000-year reign look like? Heaven – What awaits believers in eternity?

But that's not all-Prophecy Explained introduces an exciting new feature from Turning Point called SmartSearch. With this cutting-edge tool, users can submit a question and instantly receive an answer curated directly from Dr. Jeremiah's vast library of Bible Strong teaching. SmartSearch doesn't just find related content-it pinpoints the exact moment in Dr. Jeremiah's message where that specific question is addressed and takes the user directly to that precise moment in the teaching. With both a text-based response and a video clip of the answer in action, users can read or watch Dr. Jeremiah's answer immediately.

"There is so much to the topic of prophecy, and we wanted to create a space that could answer questions, quell fears, inspire faith, build hope, and ultimately lead more individuals to faith in Jesus Christ," said Mishell Cook, Digital Content Manager for Turning Point.

The excitement doesn't stop here-ProphecyExplained officially launches on March 31, kicking off a year-long exploration of prophecy that will culminate in Dr. Jeremiah's highly anticipated new book and teaching series on heaven this fall.

Get ready to dive deeper, gain clarity, and find hope in the promises of Scripture.

Visit ProphecyExplained and experience the future through the lens of biblical prophecy like never before!

About Turning Point

Turning Point Ministries was founded in 1982 as Dr. David Jeremiah's broadcast ministry to deliver the unchanging Word of God to an ever-changing world. More than four decades later, with a multimedia network featuring radio, television, online programming, magazines, and books, Turning Point reaches people around the globe with the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ. Turning Point is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization wholly supported by patrons and not underwritten by any church or organization.

SOURCE Turning Point Ministries