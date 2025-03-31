Koppers Holdings Announces Availability Of 2024 Annual Report

PITTSBURGH, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP ), an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds, today announced that the company has published its 2024 Annual Report and Letter to Shareholders. The Annual Report, including audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 28, 2025.

The report is available for viewing on the company's website in the Investor Relations section and can be accessed here , as well as on the SEC's website at .

About Koppers

Koppers (NYSE: KOP ) is an integrated global provider of essential treated wood products, wood preservation technologies and carbon compounds. Our team of 2,100 employees create, protect and preserve key elements of our global infrastructure – including railroad crossties, utility poles, outdoor wooden structures, and production feedstocks for steel, aluminum and construction materials, among others – applying decades of industry-leading expertise while constantly innovating to anticipate the needs of tomorrow. Together we are providing safe and sustainable solutions to enable rail transportation, keep power flowing, and create spaces of enjoyment for people everywhere. Protecting What Matters, Preserving The Future. Learn more at Koppers .

Inquiries from the media should be directed to Ms. Jessica Franklin Black at [email protected] or 412-227-2025. Inquiries from the investment community should be directed to Ms. Quynh McGuire at [email protected] or 412-227-2049.

