Hoplon Capital Announces Formation Of Vistina Structured Credit And Inaugural Structured Finance Advisory Mandate

$1.35 billion first-ever securitization of internet identity services assets

GREENWICH, Conn., March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoplon Capital LLC ("Hoplon"), a financial services holding company, is pleased to announce both the formation of Vistina Structured Credit, LLC ("Vistina") and the completion of Vistina's inaugural structured financing advisory mandate.

Vistina is led by experienced structured finance professionals Robert Horowitz and Peter Forshee, both of whom were formerly senior bankers at Guggenheim Securities and who have extensive experience bringing first-time issuers and asset classes to the securitization market.

Robert Arsov, Founder and Managing Partner of Hoplon, said, "We have been carefully evaluating the expansion of our firm and are pleased to welcome Robert and Peter to the team. Under their leadership, Vistina will further deliver our unique intellectual property to our constituents and give us strong presence in the fastest growing segment of private credit – the investment grade asset backed securitization market. Vistina is an ideal complement to our current operations and will be an integral piece of our combined strategy."

"We are excited to join the team at Hoplon to launch Vistina as a differentiated service provider to companies and sponsors that can benefit from accessing the securitization market. We look forward to helping issuers as they introduce new asset classes and access the unique structural and economic benefits this form of financing can provide," said Mr. Horowitz and Mr. Forshee.

Vistina recently completed its inaugural structured financing advisory mandate, a $1.35 billion investment grade-rated securitization of a portfolio of internet identity services assets. The financing represents the first-ever securitization for this asset class and served to refinance the issuer's existing capital structure at a significantly reduced rate of interest.

Vistina acted as the sole structuring advisor for the financing. Members of the Vistina team, acting in their capacity as registered representatives of an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA,* identified a syndicate of institutional investors resulting in an oversubscribed order book.

About Hoplon Capital

Hoplon Capital is a financial services holding company founded in 2021. Through its integrated business units, Hoplon aims to assist investors achieve excess risk adjusted returns and companies optimize their capital structure. For more information on Hoplon, please visit .

About Vistina

Vistina Structured Credit is a subsidiary of Hoplon Capital, LLC, serving clients looking for advice about private, structured credit solutions involving esoteric or non-traditional assets. For more information visit .

Contact: Chris Tofalli

Chris Tofalli Public Relations, LLC

914-834-4334

SOURCE Hoplon Capital

