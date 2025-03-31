Ellenex Founder And CEO Amin Shad Reflects On Building One Of The Most Scalable Industrial Iot Frameworks

Amin Shad, Founder and CEO of Ellenex, leads the charge in fusing human insight with scalable IoT technology for industrial transformation.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ellenex , a pioneer in wireless industrial monitoring, has become one of the most innovative companies in the LPWAN space. Behind its growth and global reputation is Founder and CEO Amin Shad, who reflects on the vision, challenges, and strategic thinking that have shaped Ellenex into one of the most scalable IoT platforms for industrial infrastructure.

Launched with the mission of bringing connectivity to some of the world's most complex and remote industrial environments, Ellenex has expanded its reach across diverse sectors, including water utilities, smart agriculture, environmental monitoring, mining, oil and gas, and heavy industries.

“When we started Ellenex, very few companies were seriously focused on building LPWAN-first solutions that could meet real industrial needs-battery life, signal reliability, and long-term deployment were what mattered most,” says Amin Shad.

“Our system-first approach set us apart in the industry, by focusing on end to end design approach to build a modular and integratable framework beyond simple electronic design or software platform development.”

The Ellenex framework modularity and interoperability, enables our clients to build complex solutions for measuring pressure, level, temperature, flow, water quality, and cathodic protection. What sets it apart is its focus on long-range, low-power wireless technologies like LoRaWAN and NB-IoT communications, allowing clients to monitor critical assets without costly rewiring or powered systems.

With operations spanning North America, Europe, and Australia, Ellenex partners with OEMs, systems integrators, utilities, and government entities, offering a plug-and-play (actually, no plug-just play!) sensor-to-cloud solution via its cloud-native platform, seamless API integration, and customizable data management solutions.

“This isn't just about IoT,” Amin adds.

“It's about empowering the people and industries behind critical infrastructure to operate smarter, safer, and more sustainably.”

From day one, Ellenex positioned itself at the intersection of innovation and practicality. Its engineering philosophy is rooted in real-world constraints, ensuring that every product delivers value where it matters most-in the field. Whether it's monitoring tank levels in remote agricultural sites, detecting leaks in vast water networks, or enabling predictive maintenance in rugged mining operations, Ellenex solutions are designed to operate autonomously for years with minimal intervention.

Through constant research, close customer collaboration, and an agile development approach, Ellenex has established itself as a key enabler of digital transformation across infrastructure-heavy sectors. Its commitment to product excellence, platform interoperability, and future-focused partnerships continues to make Ellenex a trusted ally in the evolution toward smarter industrial systems.

Looking ahead, Amin is committed to expanding partnerships, enhancing platform capabilities, and helping shape a new standard for remote monitoring-one that aligns with the evolving needs of both legacy industries and next-generation systems.

Ellenex is a leading provider of industrial IoT solutions , delivering the most comprehensive range of wireless, battery-powered sensors and platforms for monitoring critical infrastructure. With a strong focus on LPWAN technologies, including LoRaWAN, NB-IoT, and Cat M1, Ellenex offers more than 4,000 product SKU, with highly scalable device and data management platform, enables reliable data acquisition for sectors such as water utilities, environmental services, mining, agriculture, heavy industries, building management and smart cities.

