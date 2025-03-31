Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kaspi.Kz: Announcement Of AGM Results


2025-03-31 07:16:09
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALMATY, Kazakhstan, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (Nasdaq: KSPI) announces that the following resolutions were duly passed at its Annual General Meeting on 28 March 2025:

  • To approve the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of JSC Kaspi.kz:
  • Approval of the agenda;
  • Approval of JSC 2024 annual audited financial statements;
  • Approval of the procedure to distribute JSC net income for the year 2024 and the amount of dividend per common share of JSC
  • Information on shareholders' appeals on JSC Kaspi.kz and its officers' actions and results of consideration thereof in 2024;
  • Appointment of the external auditor to audit JSC financial statements.
  • To approve JSC 2024 annual audited financial statements.
  • Considering previously quarterly paid dividends in 2024, not to pay dividends on common shares of JSC Kaspi.kz for 2024.
  • To take a note of the information on shareholders' appeals on JSC Kaspi.kz and its officers' actions in 2024.
  • To reappoint Deloitte LLP as the external auditor to audit JSC 2025 financial statements.

    MENAFN31032025004107003653ID1109374122


