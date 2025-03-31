Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Remix Therapeutics To Present At Stifel 2025 Virtual Targeted Oncology Forum


2025-03-31 07:16:09
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WATERTOWN, Mass., March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remix Therapeutics (Remix), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing small molecule therapies to modulate RNA processing and address the underlying drivers of disease, today announced that Peter Smith, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Remix, will present a corporate overview at the Stifel 2025 Virtual Targeted Oncology Forum on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

For investors interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting with the Remix management team, please contact your Stifel representative.

About Remix Therapeutics
Remix Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel small molecule therapies designed to reprogram RNA processing and treat disease. The REMasterTM technology platform facilitates RNA processing pattern identification, leveraging these learnings to modulate gene expression. Remix's innovative therapeutic approach has the potential to alter the way genes are read from the genome, to correct, enhance, or eliminate the gene message, thereby addressing disease drivers at their origin. For more information visit .

Contacts:

Media Contact:
Lisa Buffington
Buffington Comms
...

Investor Contact:
Will O'Connor
Precision AQ
...


