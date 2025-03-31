Ocular Therapeutix™ To Participate In Two Investor Conferences In April

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEDFORD, Mass., March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL,“Ocular”), a biopharmaceutical company committed to redefining the retina experience, today announced that the Company will participate in two investor conferences in April:

24 th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

Presentation Date: Monday, April 7, 2025

Presentation Time: 3:00 PM ET

Presenter: Pravin U. Dugel, MD, Executive Chairman, President and CEO

Location: Virtual

Piper Sandler Spring Biopharma Symposium

Date: Thursday, April 17, 2025

Ocular Therapeutix to host investor one-on-one meetings

Location: Boston, MA

A live webcast of the Needham presentation can be accessed by visiting the Ocular Therapeutix website on the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations page.

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company committed to redefining the retina experience. AXPAXLITM (axitinib intravitreal hydrogel, also known as OTX-TKI), Ocular's product candidate for retinal disease, is based on its ELUTYXTM proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. AXPAXLI is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).

Ocular's pipeline also leverages the ELUTYX technology in its commercial product DEXTENZA®, an FDA-approved corticosteroid for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery and ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis, and in its product candidate PAXTRAVATM (travoprost intracameral hydrogel or OTX-TIC), which is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Follow the Company on its website, LinkedIn, or X.

The Ocular Therapeutix logo and DEXTENZA® are registered trademarks of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. AXPAXLITM, PAXTRAVATM, ELUTYXTM, and Ocular TherapeutixTM are trademarks of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Investors & Media

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Bill Slattery

Vice President, Investor Relations

...