Boon-Chapman Strengthens Leadership Team With Appointment Of New General Counsel

- Kari L. Niblack, President of Boon-ChapmanAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Boon-Chapman, a leader in claims administration, cost containment, and care navigation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tim McConville as General Counsel, effective March 31, 2025.McConville is a dynamic legal and compliance executive with more than 23 years of expertise. Throughout his career, McConville has established a track record of integrity, performance, and innovative problem-solving in regulatory compliance, healthcare law, privacy, corporate governance, and dispute resolution. Prior to joining Boon-Chapman, McConville worked as Associate General Counsel, Manager at UnitedHealthcare, where he managed a team of legal professionals resolving legal disputes related to the Federal No Surprises Act and State Balance Billing laws.“Tim is a proven senior executive and legal thought leader who brings decades of insurance experience to our company. As we further our legacy of innovation and exceptional service, Tim will accelerate our ability to serve our members, consultants and industry partners, playing a vital role in our future success,” said Kari L. Niblack, President of Boon-Chapman.In this role, McConville will provide expert legal guidance and support, ensuring compliance with laws and regulations for Boon-Chapman and its sister companies. He will manage the Boon-Chapman legal team, including outside firms and advisors, while navigating healthcare law and offering strategic guidance to leadership on a comprehensive range of legal and risk management-related issues.“I am excited to take on this new role as General Counsel at Boon-Chapman,” said McConville.“Boon-Chapman has long stood as a beacon of integrity and innovation within the healthcare administration industry, providing leading-edge technology and exceptional service to a wide range of diverse members. I look forward to joining the team and further advancing Boon-Chapman's reputation as a pillar in the industry.”To learn more about Boon-Chapman's stop loss and healthcare administration services, visit .About Boon-Chapman:Boon-Chapman has been an industry leader since 1961, offering comprehensive services, including claims administration, cost-containment programs, and medical management solutions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, the company delivers cutting-edge technology and client-focused care across all 50 states.

