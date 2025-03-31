Best Option Restoration Of Lakewood Wins 'Best Home Renovation And Restoration' In 2025 Readers' Choice Awards

Paul Kang - Owner of Best Option Restoration of Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Best Option Restoration of Lakewood , under the leadership of franchisee Paul Kang, has been recognized as the Best Home Renovation and Restoration company in the highly competitive 2025 Westword Readers' Choice Awards. This prestigious honor highlights the company's unwavering dedication to providing high-quality restoration and renovation services to homeowners and businesses in the Denver metro area.

The Westword Readers' Choice Awards celebrate excellence in local businesses, and this recognition reflects the trust and confidence that Lakewood residents have in Best Option Restoration's ability to restore homes and properties to their pre-damage conditions. Paul Kang and his team have built a strong reputation for their professionalism, efficiency, and commitment to customer satisfaction, ensuring that every project is handled with care and expertise.

“We are incredibly honored to receive this award,” said Paul Kang, owner of Best Option Restoration of Lakewood.“It's a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the trust that the community has placed in us. Our goal is to provide top-tier restoration services when homeowners need us the most, and we will continue to uphold these high standards in everything we do.”

Best Option Restoration of Lakewood specializes in a wide range of emergency restoration services, including:

- Water Damage Restoration – Swift response to mitigate water damage and prevent long-term structural issues.

- Fire and Smoke Damage Restoration – Professional cleanup and restoration services to help homeowners recover from fire-related disasters.

- Mold Remediation – Thorough removal and prevention solutions to ensure safe and healthy indoor environments.

- Storm Damage Restoration – Comprehensive services to repair damage caused by severe weather conditions.

With a 24/7 emergency response team, Best Option Restoration of Lakewood ensures that property owners receive immediate assistance when disasters strike. Their team of certified professionals utilizes industry-leading techniques and state-of-the-art equipment to restore properties efficiently and effectively.

Best Option Restoration (BOR) is a nationally recognized franchise network dedicated to providing top-quality disaster restoration services across the United States. With locations in multiple states, BOR franchisees operate with a commitment to excellence, ensuring that homeowners and businesses receive professional, timely, and compassionate service in times of crisis. Each location is independently owned and operated by experienced professionals who are trained to handle various restoration challenges, from water and fire damage to mold remediation and storm recovery.



For more information about Best Option Restoration of Lakewood and their award-winning services, visit or call 303-500-3187 to schedule a consultation.

