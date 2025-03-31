Battles For Toretsk: Russians Attempting To Infiltrate Rear Of Ukrainian Defenders Through Sewers

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In the ongoing street battles in Toretsk, Russian forces are attempting to infiltrate the rear of Ukrainian defenders through underground communications, including sewers.

Major Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces, shared this on Ukrainian television, according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy in Toretsk is trying to utilize underground communications to flank our troops on specific streets. As this is a priority area, the Russians are exploiting every opportunity to bypass Ukrainian forces," Trehubov explained, emphasizing the use of sewer systems.

The tactic, Trehubov noted, stems from the dense street defense maintained by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Toretsk.

"While in Pokrovsk, the Russians aim to breach the outskirts of the city; in Toretsk, it's purely urban combat. Unable to advance through the streets, they resort to underground communications, similar to tactics used during the ATO or in Sudzha. However, as we've seen before, such attempts often end poorly for them," Trehubov stressed.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, a recent attempt by Russian forces to break through a gas pipeline near Sudzha in the Kursk region failed due to command errors and the exhaustion of soldiers.

Photo credit: Kostiantyn Liberov