Ukrainian Border Guards Repel Russian Assault In Vovchansk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Operators of FPV drones from the Forpost brigade of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine successfully repelled a Russian assault in the Vovchansk sector, destroying the invaders' multipurpose armored personnel carriers.

The State Border Guard Service shared this information along with a video showcasing the operation, as reported by Ukrinform.

“Yesterday, operators of FPV drones from the Forpost brigade, after repelling an enemy assault, destroyed the enemy's multipurpose armored vehicles. The vehicles burned to the ground,” the statement read.

Additionally, operators of Vampire drones conducted successful strikes on enemy ammunition storage sites.

As reported, aerial reconnaissance specialists from the 4th Border Guard Detachment of the State Border Guard Service used Baba Yaga drones to destroy six enemy positions and nine vehicles in the Kharkiv region.