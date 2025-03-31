403
Ethiopia's PM Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev On Ramadan Holiday
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed Ali has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the Ramadan holiday, Azernews reports.
"Dear Mr. President,
On the occasion of the Eid al-Fitr, I extend my sincere congratulations to you and wish you happiness, peace, and success," the letter reads.
