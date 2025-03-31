NORTECH INTRODUCES UPASS GO WITH ENHANCED 10-METER RANGE FOR VEHICLE ACCESS CONTROL

MENAFN - Pressat) CWMBRAN, SOUTH WALES, UK - April, 2025 - Nortech Control Systems Ltd, a leading British manufacturer of access control solutions, today announced the launch of the uPASS Go , a next-generation UHF RFID reader for long-range vehicle identification . The new reader, which replaces the discontinued uPASS Reach, offers a significantly enhanced read range of up to 10 meters - double that of its predecessor - and features innovative circular polarization technology for flexible tag orientation.

The uPASS Go is designed to deliver convenient and secure vehicle access solutions for applications including car parks, gated communities, and staff parking areas. Based on passive UHF technology compliant with ISO18000-6C and EPC Gen 2 standards, the new reader works with battery-free UHF tags for a cost-effective vehicle identification solution.

"The uPASS Go represents a significant advancement in our vehicle access portfolio," said Amer Hafiz, Technical Director at Nortech Control Systems. "The circular polarization feature is particularly valuable for vehicles with metalized windscreens, where tag placement options are limited. Now credentials can be mounted in any orientation - vertically or horizontally - giving installers and end-users much greater flexibility."

The reader supports a variety of industry-standard communication interfaces, including RS485, Ethernet, Wiegand, and clock & data, enabling seamless integration into existing or new access control and parking systems. A standout feature of the uPASS Go is its Ethernet connectivity with TCP/IP capabilities, allowing for remote configuration and management.

"With the addition of Ethernet capability, system administrators can now perform remote configurations and updates through a user-friendly online interface," Hafiz explained. "This functionality wasn't available with the previous model and significantly improves maintenance efficiency for distributed systems."

The uPASS Go complements Nortech's comprehensive vehicle identification portfolio, which includes ANPR systems and microwave-based TRANSIT readers. This allows Nortech to address virtually any vehicle access application from standard car parks to high-security industrial environments.

Designed for outdoor installation, the uPASS Go features a weather-resistant IP66-rated housing that can withstand temperatures from -30 to +60°C. The slim profile fits perfectly in vehicle gate environments and can be installed on entry pedestals or walls near barriers. For installation flexibility, an optional Mount Set Extension allows the reader to be mounted on walls or ceilings at any angle for optimal read area coverage.

The uPASS Go is available immediately, contact Nortech's sales team today.

About Nortech Control Systems Ltd

Founded in 1992 and based in Cwmbran, South Wales, Nortech Control Systems Ltd is an independent British company specializing in the design, manufacture, and distribution of innovative access control solutions. The company offers a wide range of products including card access control systems, door entry systems, and vehicle control solutions. Nortech's products have been used in various applications across more than 50 countries, including hospitals, colleges, ports, airports, and government buildings. For more information, visit .