Vaco Holdings Reveals New Brand Identity--Highspring--Redefining Integrated Professional Services

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaco Holdings, a $1B+ provider of Consulting, Managed Services, and Talent Solutions, has undergone a brand transformation to Highspring, uniting its businesses to deliver seamless, integrated services to clients on a global scale.

Since its founding in 2002, Vaco has become one of the largest Talent Solutions providers in the United States. With the acquisition of MorganFranklin Consulting in 2019, the enterprise broadened its offerings, extending beyond Talent Solutions to Business Transformation and strategy services. Today, the evolution to Highspring cements its position as a professional services organization with three fully integrated service offerings: Consulting, Managed Services, and Talent Solutions.

"Highspring represents more than a name change-it's a commitment to helping businesses achieve real outcomes through an agile, integrated approach," said Brian Waller, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Highspring. "Companies no longer need to choose between strategy and execution. We deliver both seamlessly, so our clients can navigate change, drive growth, and scale with confidence."

The Vaco brand will continue as the Talent Solutions platform within the Highspring enterprise, while MorganFranklin Consulting, Pivot Point Consulting, Focus Search Partners, and BUILT are now unified under the Highspring name.

Highspring's integrated model addresses the critical challenges businesses face today:



Breaking down silos and traditional delivery models : Highspring disrupts traditional consulting and staffing models by integrating customized strategies, implementation support, and the talent required for a seamless experience.



Navigating change with agility : Our integrated services provide the stability and agility needed to navigate change with confidence, delivering customized client service at a global scale. We move at the speed of change, ensuring businesses can adapt and thrive in any environment.

Delivering end-to-end value : From planning to execution, Highspring partners with clients every step of the way to foster innovation, drive measurable results, and achieve lasting success.

"Companies focused on the future need more than just a playbook-they need a strategic partner who can help them navigate unexpected challenges from start to finish," said Steve Kass, Chief Operating Officer of Highspring. "With businesses increasingly turning to external partners for expertise, Highspring provides the scale and flexibility our clients need to adapt and grow. We're redefining what it means to be a true strategic partner."

About Highspring

Highspring is a leading global professional services organization with three integrated offerings-Consulting, Managed Services, and Talent Solutions. Vaco by Highspring specializes in delivering tailored Talent Solutions. Our expertise includes Accounting and Finance, Business and Digital Transformation, Risk and Compliance, Information Technology, and more. With more than 10,000 employees across 45+ offices worldwide, we give partners the agility to thrive, address challenges, and seize opportunities in a rapidly changing world. Get to know us at highspring.

