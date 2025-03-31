The New Blackpast 3.0 Has Launched

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With this new launch we remain committed to researching and discovering new information that will be standard in textbooks for future generations. We firmly believe that free, reliable, and unlimited access to this constantly expanding information is central to our core mission, particularly in these times when there are concerted efforts, on both the local and federal levels, to erase Black history from the public view.

BlackPast is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization that relies primarily on individual donors to support our mission. We were founded on February 1, 2007, conceived to provide reference information on people of African ancestry in the United States and around the world. The website is supported by a volunteer staff and nearly 1,000 volunteer content contributors from six continents, where new features are added regularly. BlackPast facilitates partnerships with industry, academia, and philanthropy, which deliver education and information on notable Black individuals and events that impact humanity.

For more information, please visit . IRS exemption EIN# 26-1625373.

