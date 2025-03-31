403
Mexico’S Sheinbaum’S Approval Hits 82% Amid Contentious U.S. Trade Negotiations
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum has reached an 82% approval rating six months into her term, according to a national survey conducted by polling firm Enkoll.
The poll, which interviewed 1,202 adults between March 20-23, reveals broad support for her handling of escalating tensions with the U.S., even as former President Donald Trump threatens crippling tariffs.
Trump accuses Mexico of enabling Chinese imports, lax migration controls, and fueling the U.S. fentanyl crisis. He has postponed a 25% tariff on Mexican goods until April 2, marking the third delay since January.
Sheinbaum's administration temporarily defused tensions by extraditing 29 high-profile drug traffickers to the U.S. and pledging stricter border enforcement.
A majority (68%) of Mexicans back her negotiation strategy, though confidence dipped seven points since January as Trump's tariff threats persist. Public optimism about Mexico's trajectory remains strong, with 67% believing the country has improved under Sheinbaum.
Social welfare programs, including expanded pensions and scholarships, earned 89% approval. Advances in women's rights garnered 84% support.
Yet 50% report worsening public safety, highlighted by a recent discovery of a cartel-run recruitment camp in Jalisco linked to mass disappearances. Only 6% blame Sheinbaum for delayed action on the case.
Economic anxieties linger as Trump's protectionist policies target Mexico's export-driven economy. The central bank cut interest rates six consecutive times to stimulate growth.
Sheinbaum's Diplomacy and Domestic Challenges
Formal job creation and wage increases have offset some fears, but 35% still cite the economy and healthcare as declining. Analysts warn renewed tariffs could disrupt supply chains and deter foreign investment.
Sheinbaum's pragmatic diplomacy contrasts with Trump's combative stance. While 62% attribute tariff delays to Trump's shifting tactics, 28% credit her negotiations.
Her measured tone and data-driven appeals earned rare praise from Trump, who called their discussions“productive.” Critics argue her compromises risk ceding too much to U.S. demands, particularly on migration.
Domestically, Sheinbaum faces pressure to address security failures. The Jalisco cartel camp, operational for years undetected, exposed intelligence gaps despite her expansion of surveillance networks and the National Guard.
Meanwhile, opposition leaders cautiously endorse her U.S. strategy, citing bipartisan concern over economic fallout. The president's resilience reflects public patience with gradual reforms.
Over 70% of college-educated Mexicans approve her leadership, though support dips slightly among younger voters. With Trump's next tariff decision imminent, Sheinbaum's ability to balance defiance and diplomacy will define Mexico's economic stability-and her political future.
Survey methodology included face-to-face interviews with a ±2.83% margin of error. Responses showed a 36.6% refusal rate, underscoring polarized views on her security policies.
As global markets watch the April 2 deadline, Sheinbaum's approval hinges on avoiding a trade war while maintaining sovereignty claims.
