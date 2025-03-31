Dimension Hospitality Expands Their Portfolio By Adding A Hilton In Alabama

MOBILE, Ala., March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dimension Hospitality grows its geography and expands its portfolio by welcoming the Homewood Suites by Hilton Mobile Airport-University and continues its long history with the Homewood Suites Brand.

With a rich tradition of managing Select Service hotels with an Extended Stay focus, Chief Strategy Office, Ralph Thiergart, reflects on the company's journey. "From the earliest days of the segment and in having developed 12 of the first 25 Homewood Suites hotels, to now managing 40+ Hilton properties, Dimension has consistently been an Extended Stay leader and partner with great brands thanks to the visionary leadership of the Friedman family."

The Homewood Suites by Hilton Mobile Airport-University boasts 86 spacious guest rooms, versatile meeting space, and an inviting outdoor pool surrounded by lush landscaping. Conveniently situated near Mobile Regional Airport and the University of South Alabama, our hotel provides an ideal location for both business and leisure travelers. Additionally, Mobile proudly holds a rich baseball heritage as the birthplace of five Hall of Fame players.

"We are excited to welcome the great and dedicated people of Homewood Suites Mobile Airport-University to the Dimension family. This addition marks a significant milestone with the continued geographic growth of our hotel Portfolio into our 16th state, "said Dimension Hospitality COO Joe Viglietta.

The Homewood Suites by Hilton Mobile Airport-University looks forward to welcoming guests under its new management.

About Dimension Hospitality

Ranked among the top 20 U.S. hotel management companies, Dimension Hospitality is a nationally recognized full-service, quality-driven hotel management company with a growing portfolio of nearly 70 all-suite, full, and select-service hotels, and resorts under the Hilton, Marriott, Hyatt, and IHG brands. Celebrating its 37th anniversary, Dimension focuses on delivering superior guest experiences and financial results through a commitment to associate development, property performance, and service excellence.

For more information, visit Dimension Hospitality's website .

SOURCE Dimension Hospitality

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED