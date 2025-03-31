Vapor Recovery Units Market Worth $1.41 Billion In 2030 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report " Vapor Recovery Units Market by Type (Adsorption, Absorption, Condensation, and Membrane Separation), Application (Processing, Storage, and Transportation), End-use Industry (Oil & Gas, and Chemicals & Petrochemicals), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", vapor recovery units market size is expected to reach USD 1.41 billion in 2030 from USD 1.22 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Vapor Recovery Units Market"

253 – Tables

49 – Figures

270 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure:

The demand for vapor recovery units (VRUs) is on the rise, and it's easy to see why. These units are becoming essential in the oil & gas, chemical, and industrial sectors. VRUs do a fantastic job of capturing and recovering volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which helps with emission control, boosts energy efficiency, and ensures compliance with regulations. The advantages are substantial: they save money, minimize environmental effects, and make the best use of resources. As the emphasis on sustainability intensifies and emission regulations become more stringent, the market for VRUs is expanding rapidly. Advancements such as membrane separation and automation are further fueling the progress, ensuring that VRUs become more efficient and versatile. The continued migration towards cleaner, high-performance solutions for the environment is propelling this market growth.

Membrane Separation accounted for the second-largest share in the global vapor recovery units market in 2024.

Membrane separation is poised to be the second-biggest player in the world market for vapor recovery units (VRUs) in 2024, owing to its remarkable efficiency in recovering volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and reducing emissions. This technology is widely used in industries such as oil & gas, chemicals, and manufacturing, where efficient separation and recovery are indispensable. Membrane-based VRUs come with perks such as low energy use, a compact design, and minimal maintenance, making them a top pick for industrial settings. Their resilience against varying pressures and environmental conditions boosts both durability and efficiency. As industries increasingly prioritize sustainability and adhere to regulations, membrane separation is steadily becoming more popular in vapor recovery applications.

Request Sample Pages:

By application, processing accounts for the third largest share of the vapor recovery units market in 2024

The processing segment accounts for the third-largest market share of vapor recovery units (VRUs) in terms of application due to the requirement for efficient resource optimization and emission control. VRUs are used in capturing and recovering volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in refining, petrochemical processing, and chemical production. As sustainability and compliance with regulations are prioritized by industries, high-performance VRUs remain in high demand. Sophisticated systems with automation, real-time monitoring, and energy-efficient designs are becoming necessary to reduce environmental footprint and enhance operating efficiency. With tightened emission regulations globally, VRUs are being widely implemented in industrial processing units to improve safety and sustainability.

Oil & Gas accounts for the largest share of the vapor recovery units market by end-use sector in 2024.

Driven by tight emission standards and sustainability objectives, the oil and gas sector owns the largest share of the vapor recovery units (VRUs) market by end-use in 2024. VRUs are used extensively in upstream, midstream, and downstream processes to recover and reutilize volatile organic compounds (VOCs), thereby enhancing efficiency and minimizing environmental impact. The increasing need for energy globally, coupled with stricter pollution regulations, has truly propelled the application of Vapor Recovery Units (VRUs) in facilities such as refineries, storage terminals, and transportation hubs. VRU technology has emerged as a critical enabler for maintaining smooth operations in the oil and gas industry, particularly as the sector continues to seek opportunities to enhance efficiency and increase resource recovery, driving innovation in VRU technologies.

Request Customization:

Europe accounts for the largest share in the global vapor recovery units market in 2024.

Europe led the global vapor recovery units (VRUs) market in 2024, fueled by strict environmental legislation and increasing uptake across markets such as oil & gas and chemicals. Strong emphasis on emission control and sustainability in the region has driven demand for more advanced VRU technologies. Russia, Germany, Italy, and the UK are significant contributors to market expansion, leveraging their production facilities and work towards effective environmental solutions. Innovation is taking place at a lightning speed, with companies designing smarter, more automated, and regulation-compliant VRU systems. The European Union's focus on a circular economy has led to a surge in investments aimed at eco-friendly vapor recovery unit (VRU) solutions, which are designed to be energy-efficient and come with remote monitoring capabilities. As industries across Europe strive to cut down on emissions and reach optimal efficiency, they continue to play a pivotal role in advancing vapor recovery technology.

The report profiles key players such as Dover Corporation (US), Cimarron Energy, Inc. (US), John Zink (US), PETROGAS Systems (US), Carbovac (France), SYMEX Technologies LLC (US), BORSIG GmbH (Germany), Cool Sorption (Denmark), Kilburn Engineering (India), and Zeeco, Inc. (US).

Get access to the latest updates on Vapor Recovery Units Companies and Vapor Recovery Units Market Size

Browse Adjacent Market: Equipment Machine and Tooling Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Flue Gas Desulfurization System Market - Global Forecast to 2026

Graphite Companies

Lubricants Companies

Metal Recycling Companies

Adhesives Companies

About MarketsandMarketsTM

MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets , and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth . With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations , we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStoreTM , which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

In addition, MarketsandMarkets SalesIQ enables sales teams to identify high-priority accounts and uncover hidden opportunities, helping them build more pipeline and win more deals with precision.

To find out more, visit TM or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarketsTM INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website:

Logo:

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED