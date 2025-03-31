Crown Wealth Strategies Expands Group Practice To Elevate Retirement And Employee Benefits For Top Clients

CrownWealthStrategies-GroupBenefits

- Elizabeth "Lizzie" Dipp MetzgerEL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Crown Wealth Strategies is proud to announce the expansion of its group benefits and retirement solutions, offering enhanced services tailored to business owners and high-net-worth clients. This strategic growth strengthens Crown Wealth Strategies' commitment to holistic advice and guidance by working with leading industry providers, including Voya Financial, Principal, New York Life Investments, CIGNA, New York Life Group Benefit Solutions, and MassMutual.Strategic Growth and Industry LeadershipThis expansion solidifies Crown Wealth Strategies' position as a leader in the financial industry, with our founder Lizzie Dipp Metzger consistently recognized as one of the top 50 New York Life producers in the nation and a Forbes top Financial Security Professional. This initiative is part of Crown Wealth Strategies' strategy to deliver top-of-the-line financial solutions without being beholden to one company, ensuring clients have access to a diverse range of products.Enhanced Retirement and Benefits SolutionsWith the addition of Voya Financial, Principal, and New York Life Investments, Crown Wealth Strategies is expanding its retirement plan services, offering:.Flexible retirement plans and deferred compensation plans tailored to workforce and business objectives..Tax-efficient investment solutions designed for long-term growth and wealth preservation..Fiduciary education..Third party plan administration to ensure compliance and efficiency.Comprehensive Group Benefits for EmployersIn collaboration with CIGNA and New York Life Group Benefit Solutions, Crown Wealth Strategies is expanding group benefits solutions, allowing business owners to provide top-tier employee benefits, including:.Customizable group life, disability, and supplemental insurance solutions..Cost-efficient strategies to enhance employee retention and satisfaction..Comprehensive benefits packages designed to meet the diverse needs of today's workforce.Commitment to Client-Centric Financial Solutions"As businesses evolve, so do their financial needs," said Elizabeth "Lizzie" Dipp Metzger, President of Crown Wealth Strategies. "We recognize that our clients require sophisticated retirement and benefits strategies to attract and retain top talent while securing their own financial futures. By expanding our relationships with trusted institutions like Voya, Principal, CIGNA, New York Life Group Benefit Solutions, and MassMutual, we can deliver customized solutions that align with their long-term goals."About Crown Wealth StrategiesCrown Wealth Strategies is a leading financial firm specializing in wealth management, business succession planning, retirement strategies, and executive benefits. Our founder has been recognized as one of the top 50 New York Life producers in the nation and a Forbes top Financial Security Professional, Crown Wealth Strategies is dedicated to bringing top-of-the-line products without being beholden to one company.For more information about Crown Wealth Strategies' expanded group practice and retirement solutions, please visit or contact us at 915-613-4300.Crown Wealth Strategies is a comprehensive wealth planning practice in El Paso, Texas, that provides clients with an integrated investment and insurance strategy focused on maximizing value over the course of their lifetime. Elizabeth Dipp Metzger Member Agent, The Nautilus Group, a service of New York Life Insurance Company - . Financial Adviser offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Registered Representative offering securities through NYLIFE Securities LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Licensed Insurance Agency, . 303 N. Oregon Suite 1100 El Paso TX 79901 . 915-534-3200. Crown Wealth Strategies, its agents, employees and affiliates do not provide tax, legal or accounting advice. Read more about the Forbes SHOOKResearch Top Financial Security Professionals list and the ranking methodology here: . Council is an annual New York Life recognition program based on agent production from July 1- June 30. Crown Wealth Strategies is not owned or operated by Eagle Strategies LLC, NYLIFE Securities LLC, or their affiliates.

