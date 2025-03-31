BJP Welcomes, Cong Questions Interference As KCBC Urges Mps To Support Waqf Bill

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) The Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC) has urged Members of Parliament (MPs) from Kerala to support the Waqf Amendment Bill, drawing varied reactions from political parties.

While the BJP welcomed the appeal, asserting that only Parliament has the authority to amend the Bill, the Congress criticised it, questioning the need for such interference.

Speaking to IANS, BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi clarified,“Let me make one thing clear - the current Bill was made in Parliament, and only Parliament can amend it. It's not a sacred book that can't be reviewed or reformed.

"This is a law passed by Parliament, and amendments are part of the democratic process. Some people are creating confusion, suggesting that if there is any mistake, changes will be made. But the fact is, the country is moving forward with these amendments, and we want to reassure everyone that this will not hurt anyone's religious beliefs.”

Congress leader Hussain Dalwai, however, criticised the KCBC's stance, saying,“There's no need for such interference. MPs will not be swayed by this appeal. There are many trusts and organisations, primarily managed by Christian communities. It's wrong to assume the government should interfere in their matters.

"Some attempts are being made to align Christian communities with the BJP, but people won't believe it because the BJP's current politics are seen as being against them, Muslims and Dalits.”

The KCBC's appeal focussed on the long-standing Munambam Waqf dispute, a legal battle over land that residents claim they have lived on for generations.

The management of Farook College, which sold the land to Munambam residents, maintains that the land was received as a gift. However, under the existing Waqf Act, claims can be raised against such properties, causing uncertainty for the residents.

In a statement, the KCBC urged MPs to support amendments to the Waqf Bill, emphasising the need to resolve the Munambam issue.

“There should be a solution to the Munambam issue. The Farook College management has asserted that the land was received as a gift. MPs should cooperate to amend the Waqf Bill, which has provisions to raise claims against such properties,” it said.

The appeal received attention from Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, who acknowledged the KCBC's stance on social media, calling it“a welcome step.”

She highlighted the Bishops' demand to amend Sections of the Waqf Act that they view as“unfair” and“anti-constitutional.”

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also supported the KCBC's request, stating,“Lawmakers should address the struggles of Munambam residents. This amendment does not target any particular community. The government remains committed to protecting the rights of all citizens.”