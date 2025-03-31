Epson Wins Five 2025 If Design Awards

Epson wins five prestigious 2025 iF Design Awards, honored for innovation, usability, functionality and universal design

A jury of 131 experts selected the best designs from among nearly 11,000 entries from 66 countries and regions. The following Epson products were named award winners:



WorkForce® Enterprise AM-C550 : Delivering powerful business productivity, the AM-C550 is engineered to streamline workflows by reducing maintenance and minimizing downtime for businesses while touting low energy consumption and waste. With a newly angled printhead and shortened paper path, the A4 color multifunction printer achieves high performance with print speeds of 55 ISO ppm (black/color)1 and a reduced footprint. The AM-C550 was awarded for its compact, aesthetically pleasing office design that naturally guides the eye to key areas, and better environmental performance when compared to laser printers of the same size.

QL3000 and QL7000 4K HDR High-Lumen 3LCD Projectors : Incorporating Epson's most advanced technologies to date with up to 6,000 (QL3000) and 10,0002 (QL7000) lumens of color (IDMS-rated) and white brightness3 (ISO-rated), the projectors are built for custom integrators, architects and interior designers to create captivating big-screen entertainment in premium home theaters and today's great rooms. Combining 4K Display Techology4 with HDR105 and 3-chip 3LCD thermal-controlled and Double Micro-Lens Array technologies, they produce a full 8.29 million pixels on screen up to 300 inches. Plus, Epson QZX Picture Processor optimizes brightness, color accuracy and black contrast. Certified for smart home control systems and boasting a virtually maintenance-free 20,000-hour laser light source6 as well as 4K HDR gaming at up to 120 Hz, these projectors take immersive home entertainment to new levels.

SureColor® P20570 : Delivering advanced image quality and performance for the professional photography, graphic and fine art markets, the SureColor P20570 features an expanded 12-color inkset that produces archival quality prints and features the widest color gamut in its class.7 A high-capacity 1.6L ink pack system8 eliminates the need for frequent cartridge changes, improving print shop efficiency and productivity while using up to 90% less plastic than cartridges.9 The SureColor P20570 was awarded for its enhanced design that improves space efficiency, sophisticated appearance, and ability to create a cleaning printing environment.

SureColor F9570/H and SureColor S9170: The SureColor F9570 and F9570H dye-sublimation printers and SureColor S9170 solvent printer provide outstanding image quality and productivity in a new modern and compact design. The space-saving profile improves usability and provides easier installation. Touting a flat top surface for checking prints, a lifter to assist with setting heavy media and a large cover for easy maintenance, the wide-format printers provide a more comfortable work environment for operators and were recognized for their ability to deliver a more user-friendly and safe work environment. Auto Chart Reader Accessory : This portable automated table accessory makes measuring color charts easy. When paired with the Epson SD-10 Spectrophotometer and Epson Edge® Print, and the included Epson Edge Color Lite software, it delivers a comprehensive color management workflow to create color profiles, as well as verify and calibrate those profiles, helping print shops save time and resources by avoiding reprints due to color inaccuracies. The Auto Chart Reader was awarded for its highly-precise technology and compact, lightweight and portable design. The included carrying case supports easy transportation, enabling maximum portability and ease of use.

For more information about the iF Design Awards, visit .

