Share Buy-Back Program
| Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price DKK
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|57,947
|548.88
|31,806,110
|March 24, 2025
|5,000
|540.98
|2,704,886
|March 25, 2025
|7,000
|535.16
|3,746,133
|March 26, 2025
|8,000
|531.36
|4,250,848
|March 27, 2025
|3,000
|550.99
|1,652,984
|March 28, 2025
|3,000
|551.60
|1,654,795
|Total accumulated under the program
|83,947
|545.77
|45,815,756
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 217,342 shares, corresponding to 0.4% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.
For further information please contact:
Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)
E-mail: ...
Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04
Encl.
Attachments
-
Fond-RU-17-2025-uk-SBB
Royal Unibrew SBB FEB-AUG 2025_24MAR-28MAR
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment