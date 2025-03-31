403
Reserve Squad Resilience Secures Corinthians’ Brazilian League Opener Draw Against Bahia
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A tactical reshuffle defined Sunday's Brazilian League opener as Corinthians' second-string lineup clawed back to a 1-1 draw against Bahia at Arena Fonte Nova.
Despite early pressure from the hosts, a red card and a late header from substitute Héctor Hernández salvaged a point for the São Paulo side, highlighting the depth of their squad amid continental commitments.
Bahia dominated early, testing Corinthians' third-choice goalkeeper Matheus Donelli within two minutes. A sequence of rapid passes between Caio Alexandre, Everton Ribeiro, and Lucho Rodríguez ended with Donelli parrying Rodríguez's close-range strike.
Jean Lucas squandered another chance midway through the first half, skying a shot after Luciano Juba's cutback. Corinthians' first threat came via Yuri Alberto's 24th-minute long-range effort, comfortably saved by Ronaldo.
Persistent attacks paid off for Bahia in stoppage time when Gilberto outjumped defenders to nod in Juba's lofted cross. The hosts nearly doubled their lead early in the second half, but Donelli denied Ademir's point-blank shot after a defensive lapse.
Momentum shifted when Everton Ribeiro received a second yellow card in the 50th minute, reducing Bahia to ten men. Corinthians capitalized on the numerical advantage, though a potential 74th-minute equalizer by Romero was disallowed for offside.
The breakthrough came in the 87th minute as Breno Bidon's cross found Hernández, whose diving header evaded Ronaldo's reach. The result leaves both teams with a point, placing Corinthians sixth and Bahia ninth in the embryonic table.
With continental tournaments looming, Corinthians now shift focus to Wednesday's Copa Sudamericana clash against Argentina's Huracán, while Bahia prepares for Thursday's Libertadores group-stage opener against Internacional.
League duties resume this weekend, with Corinthians hosting Vasco and Bahia visiting Santos. The draw underscores both teams' rotational strategies, balancing domestic grit with continental ambitions.
