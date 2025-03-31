Sanjay Raut Claims PM Modi's Successor Will Be From Maharashtra, RSS Will Decide. Fadnavis Replies 'No Need To Discuss'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) or Shiv (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday claimed that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) would decide the successor of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He added that PM Modi's successor would be from Maharashtra.

While addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Raut said that PM Modi visited RSS headquarters in Nagpur to discuss retirement plans, according to an ANI report.

"Modi's successor will be from Maharashtra, and RSS will decide on that," Sanjay Raut said and added,“PM Modi visited RSS headquarters to discuss his retirement plans.”

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis responds to Raut

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday dismissed speculation about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's successor, asserting that Modi would continue to lead the country for many more years.

Responding to Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut's claim that Modi went to the RSS headquarters in Nagpur on Sunday to convey the message to Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat that he is retiring, Fadnavis told reporters in Nagpur,“In 2029, we will see Modi as the prime minister again.”

“There is no need to search for his successor. He (Modi) is our leader and will continue,” Fadnavis said. Discussing succession while the leader is active is inappropriate in Indian culture, the CM added.

“In our culture, when the father is alive, it is inappropriate to talk about succession. That is Mughal culture. The time has not come to discuss it,” he said.

PM Modi's visit to RSS office

Narendra Modi on Sunday became the first Prime Minister of India to visit the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur, Maharashtra.