From CIA Toppling The Tehran Govt To Trump's New 'Bombs' Warning A Timeline Of The US-Iran Nuclear Conflict

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump's recent nuclear warning to Iran has triggered fresh 'nuclear threats' stand-off between the two countries. Iran has allegedly“loaded all launchers” in its underground missile cities and is ready to attack, after Trump threatened to bomb the country if it did not reach a deal on its nuclear program.

This stand-off, however, is not new. These tensions have been simmering for decades now, with the US and Iran at loggerheads over the latter's ambition for nuclear prowess.

Here's everything you need to know about the conflict:

1953 - CIA helps topple Iran government

In 1953, even as Iran started becoming tired of foreign involvement in their affairs, the US helped stage a coup to overthrow Iran's elected prime minister, Mossadegh.

At the time, Mossadegh's move to nationalise the country's oil fields was seen as a serious blow to the US and Britain as both countries depended heavily on the Middle East for their oil needs.

The US then supported the appointment of Iran's monarch Mohammad Reza Pahlavi as Shah of Iran, fuelling the anti-American sentiments in the country.

1957 - Nuclear coorperation agreement signed

A civil nuclear cooperation agreement is signed between the US and Iran. This agreement went on to become the backbone of Iran's controversial programme, providing the country with necessary technology and resources for nuclear armament.

| Iran arms missile cities after Trump's 'bombing' threat, rejects talks

In 1970s, Iran begins developing the programme with support from the US.

1979 - The Iranian Revolution

Millions of Iranians protest against the Shah's regime, who they say is corrupt and illegitimate. Secular protesters oppose his authoritarianism, while Islamist protesters oppose his modernisation agenda.