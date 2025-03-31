Top 5 Trends In Cooking Ingredients And Meals, 2025-2029 - Market Growth Moderates In 2025, Yet Consumer Desire For Innovative And Diet-Specific Products Continues

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top Five Trends in Cooking Ingredients and Meals" report has been added tooffering.Cooking ingredients and meals posted a moderate 2.2% in 2025. The market slowed compared to the thriving period 2021-2022 when convenient solutions and the growing home cooking trend laid the ground for innovation and experimentation. New launches have subsided due to high inflation and disturbed global supply chains; however, consumers' desire for novel products has remained. Products suited to various dietary, lifestyle and health needs have continued to see demand despite tighter budgets.provides a comprehensive overview of the Cooking Ingredients and Meals market, providing insight on sales and market potential, retail distribution and company and brand shares. Analysis identifies emerging geographies alongside growth opportunities in the most developed, highest value countries. It also offers strategic analysis of the key trends shaping the industry and consumer demand, such as health and wellness, sustainability, the evolution of eating occasions, in addition to ongoing considerations of convenience and value-for-money in the post-pandemic world. Insight into how these trends are shaping demand informs forecasts to 2029, clearly indicating how the market is expected to change.Edible Oils, Meals & Soups, Sauces, Dips & Condiments, Sweet Spreads.Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Get a detailed picture of the Cooking Ingredients and Meals market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands; Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered



Introduction

Plant-forward recipes

Healthy eating

Comfort with limited budget

Seeking indulgence

Complexities of sustainability Conclusion

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900