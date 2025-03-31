Key Trend Revolutionizing The Circuit Monitoring Market In 2025: Advancing Circuit Efficiency With Space-Saving

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Circuit Monitoring Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global circuit monitoring market size has exhibited strong growth, with projections indicating a rise from $1.15 billion in 2024 to $1.26 billion in 2025. This growth corresponds with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.0%. Market growth during this historic period has been fueled by the increasing adoption of smart grids, a growing need for predictive maintenance, rising electricity consumption, an increasing focus on sustainability, and growing industrial automation.

What Projections Do We Have For The Circuit Monitoring Market Size?

The circuit monitoring market size is forecasted to maintain robust growth in the upcoming years, expanding to $1.75 billion in 2029. This expansion points to a steady CAGR of 8.7%. Market growth during this forecast period can be attributed to a rise in the adoption of renewable energy, increasing importance of data analytics, rise in industrial infrastructure development, an increase in the number of connected devices, a focus on energy optimization, and an increased demand for energy storage systems. Notable forecast period trends include advancements in IoT and sensor technology, progress in artificial intelligence, machine learning, widespread integration with cloud computing, building management systems, energy-efficient monitoring systems development, and a shift towards automated and intelligent systems.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:



What Are The Key Growth Drivers Of The Circuit Monitoring Market?

The increasing adoption of renewable energy, particularly solar, wind, hydro, geothermal and biomass sources, is expected to significantly drive the growth of the circuit monitoring market. Innovations, policy support, and cost reductions are boosting global adoption. This adoption of renewable energy sources ensures grid stability, real-time fault detection, efficient energy distribution, and system optimization. For instance, U.S. solar power generation is projected to increase by 75% from 2023 to 2025, rising from 163 billion kWh to 286 billion kWh, while wind power generation is expected to grow by 11%, from 430 billion kWh to 476 billion kWh according to the US Energy Information Administration.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



Which Companies Are Major Players In The Circuit Monitoring Market?

The circuit monitoring market includes major players such as Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Schneider Electric S.E., ABB Limited, Toshiba International Corporation, Eaton Corporation plc, Molex LLC, Legrand S.A., Rockwell Automation Inc., Omron Corporation, Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG, Leviton Manufacturing Company Inc., Socomec Group, ETA Elektrotechnische Apparate GmbH, NHP Electrical Engineering Products Pty Limited, Acrel Electric Co. Limited, Elmeasure India Private Limited, Accuenergy Inc., Anord Mardix, Nlyte Software LLC, Senva Inc., Schurter AG, CET Technology, CircuitMeter Inc., Packet Power LLC, and Daxten Limited.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Circuit Monitoring Market?

Major companies in the circuit monitoring market are focusing on innovative technological advancements such as compact switchgear, which enhances efficiency, optimizes space utilization, and improves the reliability of circuit monitoring systems. For instance, Schneider Electric SE launched SureSeT MV switchgear and EvoPacT circuit breakers in May 2022. This combination enables operational efficiency with compact designs, digital monitoring, and predictive maintenance.

How Is The Circuit Monitoring Market Segmented?

The circuit monitoring market can be segmented as follows:

By Product Type:

- Circuit Breakers: Air Circuit Breakers ACB, Molded Case Circuit Breakers MCCB, Miniature Circuit Breakers MCB, Vacuum Circuit Breakers VCB, SF6 Circuit Breakers

- Contactors: Electromechanical Contactors, Solid-State Contactors, Magnetic Contactors, Definite Purpose Contactors, Lighting Contactors

- Relays: Electromechanical Relays, Solid-State Relays, Time Delay Relays, Protective Relays, Automotive Relays

- Fuses: Cartridge Fuses, Plug Fuses, Blade Fuses, Resettable Fuses, High-Rupture Capacity HRC Fuses

- Circuit Protection Modules: Surge Protection Devices SPD, Overcurrent Protection Modules, Ground Fault Protection Modules, Arc Fault Protection Modules, Voltage Regulation Modules

And other key segments include Motor Protection Relays, Residual Current Devices, Power Meters, and Smart Circuit Breakers.

By Voltage Rating:

- Low Voltage Up To 1000V

- Medium Voltage 1000V To 33kV

- High Voltage 33kV And above

By Application:

- Industrial Automation

- Power Generation and Distribution

- Building Automation

- Consumer Electronics

- Transportation

- Medical Equipment

- Oil And Gas

And by End User, the segments include Manufacturers, Utilities, Commercial Buildings, Residential Buildings, and Data Centers.

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Circuit Monitoring Market?

North America held the largest market share in the circuit monitoring market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest-growing region in the following years. The other regions covered in the market report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse For More Similar Reports-

Integrated Circuits Global Market Report 2025



Printed Circuit Board Global Market Report 2025



Circuit Protection Global Market Report 2025



About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation of offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, and the positive contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company:

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.