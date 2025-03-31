Rising Consumer Demand For Seafood Fuels Market Growth: Key Driver Transforming The Bivalve Market In 2025

The Business Research Company

Seafood Fuels Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

The bivalve market size has experienced steady growth in recent years, escalating from $23.22 billion in 2024 to an astonishing $24.30 billion in 2025. This upward trend indicates a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 4.7%. Such noticeable growth during the historic period can be linked to the increasing consumer demand for seafood, expansive global trade, and a heightened demand for bivalves. Gourmet seafood has been in the spotlight recently, and awareness of the health and nutritional benefits of bivalves has augmented, contributing to the sector's growth.

In the next few years, the market is projected to continue its steady growth, reaching up to $28.86 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 4.4%. Incremental advancement in the market during the forecast period can be attributed to sustainable aquaculture practices, a growing interest in preserving marine ecosystems, and a spike in the demand for premium goods. People now prefer low-calorie, high-protein, and nutrient-rich food sources, leading to an increase in demand for bivalves. Governments and industry bodies promoting sustainable seafood practices also significantly influence the market's growth. Opportunities for advancements in offshore farming, recirculating aquaculture systems, genetic advancements in selective breeding, advanced eco-friendly harvesting technologies, and the development of climate-resilient bivalve farming techniques are also visible.

Has the Seafood Market Influenced the Bivalve Market?

The rising consumer demand for seafood has significantly boosted the bivalve market. Seafood comprises a diverse range of edible marine creatures like fish, shellfish, and other aquatic species that are cherished for their nutritional benefits. With changes in dietary preferences, an increase in disposable incomes, and the awareness of the health benefits correlated with seafood, demand for these products has risen. Focusing on healthier, protein-rich diets, the consumer base is gravitating towards bivalves due to their rich nutritional content, including omega-3 fatty acids and essential minerals. For instance, in October 2023, Sea fish, a UK-based public body supporting the seafood industry reported that seafood imports from Iceland to the UK accounted for 8% of the total £3.64 $4.11 billion in seafood imports in 2022. This was a staggering £31.2 $35.28 million increase +12% from 2021. The data clearly reflects the increase in consumer demand for seafood, which in turn is driving the bivalve market's growth.

Who Are The Key Players in the Bivalve Market?

Multiple companies are taking the lead in the bivalve market, including Pacific Seafood, Sanford Limited, Taylor Shellfish Farms, Inverlussa Marine Services, Atlantic Aqua Farms, Hollywood Oyster Company, Fishers Island Oyster Farm, Lowcountry Oyster Company, Tomales Bay Oyster Company, Pemaquid Mussel Farms, Omega Seafood, Gamble Creek Farms, Ward Aquafarms LLC, Salt Revival Oyster Co., Dibba Bay Oysters, Offshore Shellfish Ltd., Nora Midye, Fassfern Mussels Limited, Cherrystone Aqua-Farms, Nazaré, and Abemama Hotel.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Bivalve Market?

Major businesses operating within the bivalve market are focusing on developing advanced products like branded oysters to cater to the premium consumer demand. An oyster brand is essentially a trademark that helps in marketing oysters with unique qualities, such as premium flavor, origin, and sustainable farming practices. For example, in September 2024, Australia's Oyster Coast, an Australia-based vertically integrated oyster business, launched Oystersmiths to cater to the growing demand for healthy and sustainable seafood. The brand featuring a selection of different oyster species, including rock, Pacific, and angasi oysters, is designed with eco-conscious consumers in mind. The launch is perfectly aligned with the increasing market emphasis on sustainability and the nutritional value of oysters, heavy in essential vitamins, minerals, zinc, and omega-3 fatty acids.

How Is The Global Bivalve Market Segmented?

The bivalve market segregates into different types, processes, services, applications, and end-users. By type, it is organized as Clams, Oysters, Mussels, Scallops, and Cockles. In terms of process, it divides into Harvesting, Shucking, Purification, and Packaging. By services, it includes Aquaculture, Fishing, Processing, Distribution, Retail, and Wholesale. By application, its reach extends to the Food Industry, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Nutraceuticals, and Animal Feed. By end-user, it branches off as Restaurants, Hotels, Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, and Online Retail.

Diving deeper, the sub-segments include different types of clams Hard Clams, Soft Shell Clams, Razor Clams, Manila Clams, oysters Pacific Oysters, Atlantic Oysters, Kumamoto Oysters, European Flat Oysters, mussels Blue Mussels, Green Mussels, Black Mussels, scallops Sea Scallops, Bay Scallops, Giant Scallops, and Cockles Common Cockles, Heart Cockles, Edible Cockles.

Which Regions Dominate In The Bivalve Market?

Asia-Pacific held the dominant position in the bivalve market in 2024 and is expected to continue being the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

