Watch The European's Video Interview With Gabriele Schwinghammer Of International Market Consultants (IMC)
Gabriele Schwinghammer is Founder and Director of IMC.
Juliette Foster spoke with her to learn more.
The interview is available to view on YouTube here
The interview is available to view The European's website here
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
