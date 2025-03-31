Watch The European's Video Interview With Gabriele Schwinghammer Of International Market Consultants (IMC)

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- IMC offers extensive experience in personnel management, sales, marketing, and strategy consulting. The team at IMC provides tailored solutions to help businesses navigate the global market, focusing on delivering practical advice and effective project management to meet unique needs.

Gabriele Schwinghammer is Founder and Director of IMC.

Juliette Foster spoke with her to learn more.


The interview is available to view on YouTube here

The interview is available to view The European's website here

