Watch The European's Video Interview With Gabriele Schwinghammer Of International Market Consultants (IMC)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- IMC offers extensive experience in personnel management, sales, marketing, and strategy consulting. The team at IMC provides tailored solutions to help businesses navigate the global market, focusing on delivering practical advice and effective project management to meet unique needs.Gabriele Schwinghammer is Founder and Director of IMC.Juliette Foster spoke with her to learn more.The interview is available to view on YouTube hereThe interview is available to view The European's website here

Jonathan Edwards

CP Media Global Limited

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.