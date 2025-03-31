Wellness Real Estate And Communities Symposium Set For June 17 In New York City

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Wellness real estate has been, and is forecast to be, the fastest-growing sector in the $6.3 trillion global wellness economy. The market surged from $225 billion in 2019 to $438 billion in 2023 (18% annually) and the GWI predicts that it will grow 15.8% each year from 2023 to 2028, when it will approach the trillion-dollar mark ($913 billion).

"We're curating an agenda reflective of the growth and investment in this sector throughout the world," said Nancy Davis, chief creative officer & executive director of the GWS and GWI. "Through keynotes and conversations, this Symposium will demonstrate the depth and breadth of wellness real estate projects and the collaboration at the heart of this booming wellness sector."

New Research: It will be a day of new research, with the GWI unveiling Build Well to Live Well: The Future, providing all new data and insights, and key developments and case studies, for the global real estate market. The report is the research bible for the sector and this represents the first update since 2018.

Keynotes Announced: Expert presenters will cover a diverse range of topics that illustrate how far the sector has evolved beyond spa amenities in luxury developments. Presentations will span creating a regenerative habitat, new longevity residences, cutting-edge technology that will bring healthcare home, and how wellness is reimagining student housing.

Manvendra Singh Shekhawat, founder of Dhun , an extraordinary new project set on a 500-acre bioreserve outside Jaipur, India, which has transformed barren land into a thriving ecosphere, will speak on how to build a regenerative community that maximizes human potential.

Horst Schulz, hospitality icon, founding member of The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, and founder of The Capella Hotel Group, will join Isaac H. Jones, DC, founder of Health Experts Alliance and a renowned longevity expert, to discuss the new category of longevity residences and their ambitious new project, Centagio , merging high-end living with cutting-edge health optimization.

A super-panel of leaders from Destination Medical Center , a $5.6 billion project transforming Rochester, Minnesota-home to the Mayo Clinic-into a global destination for health and wellness, will tackle how emerging technologies can boost residents' healthspan and bring healthcare home. Moderated by Teri Slavik-Tsuyuki , co-chair of the GWI's Wellness Communities and Real Estate Initiative, the panel includes Catherine Malmberg , director of public infrastructure and strategic development at Destination Medical Center; Bruce Thompson, co-founder and CEO of Urbaneer, a company using technology to extend health spans at home; and Scott Goodman , founding principal of Farpoint Development, a real estate leader building resilient, sustainable neighborhoods.

Angus Kearin, head of development , and Anthony Mella lieu, chief operating officer, from London-based Urbanest, a leading builder of student accommodations, will be in conversation with GWI's senior research fellows, Katherine Johnston and Ophelia Yeung, on eye-opening ways that wellness is making its way into student housing.

Joanna Frank, who oversees the global expansion of Fitwel, a leading healthy building certification platform, will present.

Incredible Venue & Networking:

The all-day event will be held at West End Labs (WEL), a cutting-edge life science and innovation hub, housed in a reimagined 1920s Chrysler facility just blocks from Lincoln Center. It is LEED Gold, WiredScore Platinum, and Fitwel certified. In-person attendees are invited to a VIP networking reception on June 16 (6 to 8 PM) at the iconic BBC Studios in Manhattan-home to BBC Storyworks, producers of the award-winning In Pursuit of Wellness series for the GWI.

About the Global Wellness Summit : The Global Wellness Summit brings together leaders and visionaries to positively shape the future of the $6.3 trillion global wellness economy. In addition to an annual conference, held at a different location around the globe, GWS also hosts annual in-person events such as the Wellness Real Estate & Communities Symposium and the Beauty & the Brain Symposium, along with virtual gatherings, including Wellness Master Classes and Wellness Sector Spotlights. The organization's Future of Wellness report forecasts the top wellness trends for the year ahead and is oft-quoted in the media. The 19th annual Global Wellness Summit will be held in Abu Dhabi, November 18-21, 2025.

About the Global Wellness Institute

The Global Wellness Institute (GWI), a nonprofit 501(c)(3), is considered the leading global research and educational resource for the global wellness industry and is known for introducing major industry initiatives and regional events that bring together leaders to chart the future. GWI positively impacts global health and wellness by educating public institutions, businesses and individuals on how they can work to prevent disease, reduce stress and enhance overall quality of life. Its mission is to empower wellness worldwide.

