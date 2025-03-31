Nokia and Amazon sign patent agreement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press ReleaseNokia and Amazon sign patent agreement



Agreement covers the use of Nokia's video technologies in Amazon's streaming services and streaming devices. All patent litigation between the parties resolved.

31 March 2025

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced it has signed a patent agreement with Amazon covering the use of Nokia's video technologies in Amazon's streaming services and devices. The agreement resolves all patent litigation between the parties, in all jurisdictions. The terms – including the financial terms – of the agreement remain confidential as agreed between the parties.

“We are pleased to have reached agreement on the use of Nokia's video technologies in Amazon's streaming services and devices,” said Arvin Patel, Chief Licensing Officer New Segments at Nokia.

Nokia is a leader in the development of video and multimedia technologies, including video compression, content delivery, content recommendation and aspects related to hardware. In the past 25 years, Nokia has created almost 5 000 inventions that enable multimedia products and services and continues to play a leading role in multimedia research and standardization.

Nokia's expertise in multimedia and video research is built on continuous investment to advance the industry. Nokia has invested over €150 billion in R&D since 2000 (including over €4.5 billion in 2024 alone) for cutting edge technologies including cellular and multimedia.

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, which is celebrating 100 years of innovation.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

