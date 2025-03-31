Voice Of The Industry Results 2024-2025 - Insights Into Sales Performance & Expectations, Channel Shifts, Innovation Initiatives And Digital Trends Worldwide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Voice of the Industry Global Results 2024" report has been added tooffering.This report brings together results from the, which tracks sales performance and expectation, channel shifts, innovation initiatives and digital trends. It highlights insights from industry professionals to understand short- and long-term business priorities and growth strategies.Strategy Briefings offer unique insight into emerging trends world-wide. Aimed squarely at strategists and planners, they draw on vast information resources to give top line insight across markets and within consumer segments. Written by some of the most experienced analysts, they are designed as provocations for senior management to use in their own forum, allowing them to stand back and reflect on the behaviour and motivation driving global markets today and tomorrowMarket sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Identify factors driving change now and in the future

Understand motivation

Forward-looking outlook

Briefings and presentation should provoke lively discussion at senior level

Take a step back from micro trends Get up to date estimates and comment

Key Topics Covered



Executive summary

Introduction

Market performance

Business strategy

Digital trends and investment

Innovation About voice of the industry

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900