UK E-Cigarette Market Report 2025: Market To Grow By $1.47 Billion 2024-2029, At A CAGR Of 13.6% - Driven By Innovations, Ease Of Availability, Product Launches

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The report on the e-cigarette market in the UK provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Dublin, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-cigarette Market in the UK 2025-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The e-cigarette market in the UK is forecasted to grow by USD 1.47 billion from 2024 to 2029, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period.

The report on the e-cigarette market in the UK provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This study identifies product innovations in e-cigarettes as one of the prime reasons driving the e-cigarette market in the UK's growth during the next few years. Also, the prominence of private-label brands and the popularity of vapers will lead to sizable demand in the market. The market is driven by safer than other tobacco products, product launches, and high availability of e-cigarettes across different distribution formats.

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading e-cigarette market in the UK vendors. Also, the e-cigarette market in the UK analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Competitive Analysis



1111 EC Service Ltd.

British American Tobacco Plc

Flavour Warehouse Ltd.

Geekvape

Imperial Brands Plc

Innokin Technology Ltd.

J WELL France Sarl

Japan Tobacco Inc.

LOSTVAPE

Pax Labs Inc.

Philip Morris International Inc.

RELX International Enterprise HK Ltd.

Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co Ltd.

SMOORE International Holdings Ltd. VOOPOO

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Executive Summary - Chart on Market Overview

Executive Summary - Data Table on Market Overview

Executive Summary - Chart on Country Market Characteristics

Executive Summary - Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Executive Summary - Chart on Market Segmentation by Product

Executive Summary - Chart on Market Segmentation by Gender

Executive Summary - Chart on Company Market Positioning

2 Market Analysis

2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

2.3 Factors of disruption

2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Market ecosystem

3.2 Market characteristics

3.3 Value chain analysis

4 Market Sizing

4.1 Market definition

4.2 Market segment analysis

4.3 Market size 2024

4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029

5 Historic Market Size

5.1 E-Cigarette Market in UK 2019 - 2023

5.2 Distribution Channel segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.3 Product segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.4 Gender segment analysis 2019 - 2023

6 Qualitative Analysis

6.1 Impact of AI content on the E-cigarette market in UK

7 Five Forces Analysis

7.1 Five forces summary

7.2 Bargaining power of buyers

7.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

7.4 Threat of new entrants

7.5 Threat of substitutes

7.6 Threat of rivalry

7.7 Market condition

8 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

8.1 Market segments

8.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

8.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

9 Market Segmentation by Product

9.1 Market segments

9.2 Comparison by Product

9.3 Modular e-cigarette - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.4 Next-generation products - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.5 Rechargeable e-cigarette - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.6 Disposable e-cigarette - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.7 Market opportunity by Product

10 Market Segmentation by Gender

10.1 Market segments

10.2 Comparison by Gender

10.3 Male - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

10.4 Female - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

10.5 Market opportunity by Gender

11 Customer Landscape

11.1 Customer landscape overview

12 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

12.1 Market drivers

12.2 Market challenges

12.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

12.4 Market opportunities/restraints

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Competitive Landscape

13.3 Landscape disruption

13.4 Industry risks

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900