Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Top 5 Trends In Apparel And Footwear 2025-2029 - Fashion Industry Faces Spending Pressures But Finds Growth In Emerging Markets And Lifestyle Shifts


2025-03-31 05:00:59
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top Five Trends in Apparel and Footwear" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Uncertainty reigns across the fashion landscape as the industry continues to feel pressure on discretionary spending while grappling with geopolitical risks. However, rising demand from emerging markets, new technologies, intergenerational shifts and consumers' growing preferences for experiences and lifestyle will provide opportunities for growth to businesses able to evolve quickly in a fast-paced world.
Top Five Trends in Apparel and Footwear offers an insight into to the size and shape of the apparel market, highlights buzz topics, emerging trends as well as pressing industry issues. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the clothing and footwear market - be they changes on the supply side, in channel dynamics, economic/ lifestyle /demographic influences or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.
Product coverage: Apparel, Footwear, Sportswear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?

  • Get a detailed picture of the Apparel and Footwear market;
  • Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
  • Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
  • Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered

  • Top five trends in apparel and footwear
  • Introduction
  • Economic headwinds and strategic spending
  • Value beyond price
  • Sustainability at a crossroads
  • AI and disruptive technologies
  • Demographic and intergenerational shifts
  • Conclusion

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN31032025004107003653ID1109373678

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search